Canservation Chat: Walk through Mohican forest damaged by derecho storm; how to help

When you think back to the summer of 2022, one of the most memorable local phenomena was the major derecho storm that devastated local woodlands with extremely strong straightline winds.

That fall, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) held Conservation Chat: Forestry FAQs in the Mohican Forest to look at hard-hit areas with professional foresters and talk about what can be done to help woodlands recover after significant storm events.

Two years later, Ashland SWCD will returne to the scene of the derecho by visiting some of the significantly damaged woodlands to see the progress of storm cleanup and how the woodlands are recovering today.

The Forestry FAQs Follow Up Conservation Chat will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Mohican Memorial Shrine to start the evening.

“This is a great opportunity for woodland owners to see what they might expect if their own woods are damaged in a storm event in terms of recovery,” said Jane Houin, Ashland SWCD director. “These are areas were really hard hit by the derecho event, but this is really a story of hope to see the natural recovery and regrowth of damaged woodlands.”

Discussion on post-storm harvest techniques, cleanup

Certified forester Jordan Thompson will be on hand for participants to walk the damaged woodlands and talk about the post-storm harvest techniques and clean up in the Mohican Forest and surrounding private woodlands. Thompson will share information on forest management plans and how to modify those plans when the unexpected happens, like a significant storm event.

In this case, one of the opportunities created by losing so many mature trees is the creation of early successional forestry habitat for wildlife.

“Forest management plans are a valuable tool landowners can use to identify priority management practices to improve the overall health and productivity of their woodlands,” Houin said. “Participants will learn more about forest management plans, and the benefits of those plans, including use as a CAUV (current agricultural use value) tax savings and basis for participating in other cost-share programming.”

Information will be available on NRCS forestry cost-share practices and opportunities.

Registration for the event is $5 per person, or free for both if you and a friend when you register together.

Participants will meet at the Mohican Memorial Shrine at 5 p.m. to travel to the different woodland sites.

For more information, contact Katie Eikleberry at 419-281-7645 or by email at keikleberry@ashalndcounty.org .

The event will take place rain or shine and participants should dress for the weather.

Katie Eikleberry is a conservation specialist with the Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Canservation Chat: Walk through Mohican forest damaged by derecho storm; how to help