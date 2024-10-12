Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Times-Gazette

    Canservation Chat: Walk through Mohican forest damaged by derecho storm; how to help

    By Katie Eikleberry,

    2 days ago

    When you think back to the summer of 2022, one of the most memorable local phenomena was the major derecho storm that devastated local woodlands with extremely strong straightline winds.

    That fall, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) held Conservation Chat: Forestry FAQs in the Mohican Forest to look at hard-hit areas with professional foresters and talk about what can be done to help woodlands recover after significant storm events.

    Two years later, Ashland SWCD will returne to the scene of the derecho by visiting some of the significantly damaged woodlands to see the progress of storm cleanup and how the woodlands are recovering today.

    The Forestry FAQs Follow Up Conservation Chat will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Mohican Memorial Shrine to start the evening.

    “This is a great opportunity for woodland owners to see what they might expect if their own woods are damaged in a storm event in terms of recovery,” said Jane Houin, Ashland SWCD director. “These are areas were really hard hit by the derecho event, but this is really a story of hope to see the natural recovery and regrowth of damaged woodlands.”

    Discussion on post-storm harvest techniques, cleanup

    Certified forester Jordan Thompson will be on hand for participants to walk the damaged woodlands and talk about the post-storm harvest techniques and clean up in the Mohican Forest and surrounding private woodlands. Thompson will share information on forest management plans and how to modify those plans when the unexpected happens, like a significant storm event.

    In this case, one of the opportunities created by losing so many mature trees is the creation of early successional forestry habitat for wildlife.

    “Forest management plans are a valuable tool landowners can use to identify priority management practices to improve the overall health and productivity of their woodlands,” Houin said. “Participants will learn more about forest management plans, and the benefits of those plans, including use as a CAUV (current agricultural use value) tax savings and basis for participating in other cost-share programming.”

    Information will be available on NRCS forestry cost-share practices and opportunities.

    Registration for the event is $5 per person, or free for both if you and a friend when you register together.

    Participants will meet at the Mohican Memorial Shrine at 5 p.m. to travel to the different woodland sites.

    For more information, contact Katie Eikleberry at 419-281-7645 or by email at keikleberry@ashalndcounty.org .

    The event will take place rain or shine and participants should dress for the weather.

    Katie Eikleberry is a conservation specialist with the Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District.

    This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Canservation Chat: Walk through Mohican forest damaged by derecho storm; how to help

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Scrappy Doo is Graduating from Training Camp
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy