Lumbar spondylosis diagnosis can be made by physical exam, symptom tracking, MRI or scans

About 60-85% of adults will experience lower back pain at some point in their lives, and 15-45% of people experience chronic lower back pain − pain that lasts longer than three months.

Lumbar spondylosis is one of the causes of lower back pain. The condition is often called degenerative disk disease or osteoarthritis. Spondylosis is the breakdown of the disks that separate and cushion the bones of the spine. The changes happen naturally as aging occurs or can be caused by trauma injuries.

As disks in the spine begin to herniate they press against the nerves that originate in the spinal cord and run to the rest of the body. The compression on the nerves can cause pain. Spinal bone spurs can develop that compress nerves and cause numbness and tingling in the arms and legs. The degenerative changes and nerve compression can lead to impaired mobility and movement, pain, and nerve damage.

While natural aging is a cause of the degeneration that occurs in the spine causing lumbar spondylosis, damage also can be caused by repetitive motions that put extra stress on the lower back. Physically demanding jobs and contact sports can increase risk of developing the condition. Being overweight also can cause stress to the lower back leading to lumbar spondylosis.

Symptoms of spondylosis vary; diagnosis options. treatment

Symptoms of spondylosis vary from person to person. Some people experience no pain or other symptoms, while others have severe pain and immobilization. People who experience symptoms often complain of lower back pain, hip pain, spasms in the muscles of the lower back, or a shooting pain down the leg and into the foot.

Diagnosis can be made using physical examination, symptom tracking and through imaging the spine with X-ray, MRI or CT scans. Treatment for lumbar spondylosis is individualized based on symptoms and severity and can include: oral medications like NSAIDS, injections, nerve root blocks or ablations, spinal cord stimulation and physical therapy to strengthen muscles to help support the lower back.

Spondylosis isn’t necessarily preventable, but there are things you can do to keep yourself safe. Avoid repetitive, stressful movements to the lower back. Wear appropriate safety equipment when playing sports, maintain an overall healthy lifestyle that includes proper diet and exercise, and maintain a healthy weight. Use proper equipment and techniques when heavy lifting or repetitive movement can’t be avoided.

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center Pain Management Group can help to diagnose and manage a variety of conditions that can cause pain, including lumbar spondylosis. Dr. Bradford Jones and physician’s assistant Amanda Springer provide advanced, comprehensive care as part of an individualized treatment plan for those with chronic and acute pain. For more information call 567-261-0330.

Christina Vanderpool, RN, BSN, is the community outreach nurse at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Lumbar spondylosis diagnosis can be made by physical exam, symptom tracking, MRI or scans