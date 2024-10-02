How a foreign mix of players are creating a different soccer culture at Northwestern

WEST SALEM − It's widely known that there is no sport in the world more globalized than soccer, or popular for that matter. Fútbol is the one sport that connects people and groups from different world cultures and ethnicities unlike any other. The sport is truly a global game that stretches across many countries, cities, towns, neighborhoods, etc.

If there's one place that you might be surprised to discover an international presence at all, it would be in the small village of West Salam, Ohio. In particular, Wayne County, Ohio. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau in Wayne County, Ohio in 2010, the racial makeup goes something like this: 95.7% White, 1.5% Black/African-American, 0.8% Asian, 0.2% American Indian, 0.5% from other races, 1.4% from two or more races, and those of Hispanic or Latino origin make up 1.6% of the population.

Making up that very tiny percentage of global presence today would be Northwestern boys soccer players in senior Mateo Dague, junior Wahied Fasihi and sophomore Ghanar Rodrigez, who each come from different foreign backgrounds and have brought their own sense of international soccer flavor that's sweeping through the Northwestern boys soccer program.

More: More seasoned, Ashland's Nathan Bernhard has taken full command of Arrows' offense

Different backgrounds

Dague and Rodrigez are both from Hispanic countries. Dague is from Peru and Rodrigez is from Guatemala. While Fasihi was born in the United States, his ethnicity is Tanzania, an African country in East Africa.

"My dad is from Tanzania. He lived there until he was 22 years old and then he came to America," said Fasihi. "Since I was five, we've been going to Tanzania every five years. I visited there this summer and that was my third time. Great experience."

"I lived in Peru for one year. Then I lived in California for a half of a year when I was four-years-old. I moved to West Salem when I was about six and in kindergarten after my father got out of the Marines," said Dague.

Rodrigez, on the other hand, lived in Guatemala all 16 years of his life until him and his family made the move over to the U.S. last year.

Ask to describe what some of the main differences are between living in their respective countries or getting to explore them up close compared to life in the United States, and the chasm is super wide.

"Completely different," said Rodrigez, who is way more fluent in Spanish than English, which is the most spoken language in Guatemala.

"The food was for sure," Dague said, who's speaks both English and Spanish fluently. "A lot different than the U.S. We had fresh bread all the time."

"There are a ton of differences," Fasihi said, who says he speaks a little Swahili, the most common language spoken in Tanzania, along with English. "Everything is natural. A lot is handmade. The food is very ingredient-heavy in Africa. You don't have meal preps or anything. They really don't have internet and TVs are new for them over there."

Dague touched on how challenging it was on his mother, Ada, when it came to moving from Peru to the United States where there weren't many people with the same cultural background they had.

"My mom didn't speak English at the time,"Dague explained. "There was a lot of people in the community that helped my mom find friends. I had a friend named Darius and his mom was from Columbia. My mom didn't know anybody from here, and her and my mom became friends."

Even for Dague living in the States, there wasn't always kids his age that knew Spanish or could speak a different language like himself that he could relate to.

"I knew people in California who couldn't speak Spanish," he said. "Here is a lot different. People like Wahied and Ghanar are my friends and they speak a different language. I met Wahied in kindergarten and Ghanar just moved here, and we made a connection real quickly."

"We all connected easily because our parents are foreign and we've been to our parents' homeland," Fasihi said.

Soccer is in the blood

While Dague, Fasihi and Rodrigez each identify with a different ethnicity, one similar aspect they share is the countries that they are from or have a close cultural heritage to, live and breath soccer 24/7. In Tanzania, Guatemala and Peru, soccer is the most popular sport by a landslide.

"In Peru, is where I started to get into soccer a lot more," Dague said. "My mom brought me Brazil jerseys and all that. She put me in some soccer leagues and would show me the games of the Peru national team. Obviously in South America, soccer is a big deal."

While each started playing at a young age, they also embraced the well-defined way each of their adopted countries operated on the soccer pitch.

"It's different here (U.S.) than in Guatemala because of how hard we play and the speed of play," Rodrigez said. "Also in Gautemala, the practices were a lot more strict, and a lot tougher compared to U.S. practices."

"In Tanzania, it's really all about physicality," Fasihi said, who's grandfather was a professional goalkeeper for soccer club FC Simba in the Tanzanian Premier League. "They love physicality. They would die for soccer any day. Their passion for the sport is something. I try to pick up the way they play in terms of the integrity they have. Having a foreign background, I feel like whenever I play, I have something to prove."

"Europe and South America have two distinct ways of playing soccer," Dague added. "Being from South America and watching South Americans play, they have a lot more flair. Dribbling and passing-wise. It kind of influenced the way I play."

Watch Dague and Rodrigez, and they play with plenty of that Latin American pizzazz and "flair" Dague mentions. The Tanzanians are known for their tireless hard work and being calm on the ball. Fasihi fits the billing for both.

With Dague functioning as the striker/forward playing on top, Fasihi in that center-midfielder role and Rodrigez bouncing from playing in the central areas to working in the wide areas, not only do their skill sets mesh but their alike soccer backgrounds adjoin them at the hip. Especially their dribbling ability.

"I feel yeah, coming from different countries does come into play" said Dague. "We play kind of similar but a little different. We all have that flair. Ghanar is a more pass-first guy. Where Wahied is from Tanzania, they like to dribble a lot. Wahied is big and physical but he can also dribble. We all can dribble pretty well. That's the one thing that groups us together."

"They like to pass the ball quick in Gautemala and that fits the way all three of us play," Rodrigez said, with a little help from Dague translating.

"Definitely," voiced Fasihi. "Ghanar can pass and put the ball wherever he wants it. Mateo, he'll dribble and shoot it. I can pass, shoot, dribble. I think we all connect together perfectly."

Bringing a change of pace to program

Northwestern head boys soccer coach Zac Gray has been around the Wayne County area for some time now, and admits he hasn't seen hardly any high school soccer players over the years of different ethnicity backgrounds, including having a high skill-level, which foreign soccer players are known to own.

"We haven't had many since I've been around here. Maybe two others from Orrville but that's it. Not even in the WCAL (Wayne County Athletic Conference)," said Gray. "Brings a different pace to the game. Their passing, vision, the way they play off the ball and the foot skills. You can tell they're a step ahead of most kids and their IQ is really good. This is Ghanar's first year and the way he moves the ball and possesses the ball in the center of the pitch is one of the best I've seen in Wayne County. With Ghanar and Wahied getting the ball to Mateo, it's crazy to see some of the passes, especially against Chippewa the other day. Once those three get the offense going between them, it's amazing to watch."

As the Huskies' (5-7, 2-4) three main playmakers, much of Northwestern's attack runs through those three. Dague, the team captain, is the team's leading goal scorer with 21 goals − with four games where he's scored 3+ goals and two 5-goal games − including eight assists, while Fasihi has six goals and a team-leading 10 assists to his name, and Rodrigez two goals and two assists.

However, what stands out to Gray is just how contrasting his team plays from most teams in the WCAL, which Fasihi, Rodrigez and Dague play a large part in, due to the more technical side of the game they bring.

"In the WCAL, it's more speed and height over intricate passing," Gray said. "It's more we're going to get corners, get numbers into the box and try to head the ball in. There are some teams that can move the ball nicely like Smithville and Norwayne but as a whole, it's a lot more defensive league where teams are going to win 1-0, 2-0."

Not only is it the gifted skill sets that Fasihi, Dague and Rodrigez have injected into the conference they play in but it's also rubbed off on their teammates too. In many ways, all three are changing the soccer culture within the Northwestern boys soccer program.

"Yeah, I feel like we are," said Dague, who sites Neymar as his favorite soccer player. "I remember in my freshman year, Wahied was still in eighth grade. So, when he came on the team, I saw a big change because it wasn't just me playing. It was him complementing each of our games and the whole team started working hard. Because of how we play, people started watching us and became more confident dribbling."

"Our team is kind of picking up on their ability," said Gray. "It's helping our team out because the younger kids are watching how they play. Mateo as the senior, is helping our other forwards on how to move off the ball and what passing lanes to look for."

"My freshman year, it was only me and Mateo, and we weren't really moving the ball that great," said Fasihi, who's favorite soccer club is the English Premier League's Chelsea. "We brought up an idea to the coach centered around the way we play soccer based on our backgrounds and the way our countries pass the ball. That made it easier. We use our knowledge of soccer to help the team to see where we can improve to be the best team in the WCAL."

jsimpson@gannnett.com

Twitter/X:@JamesSimpsonII

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: How a foreign mix of players are creating a different soccer culture at Northwestern