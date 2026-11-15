On Thursday, November 19, communities across the country will recognize National Rural Health Day, an annual celebration of the people, partnerships and innovation that strengthen healthcare in rural America. Here in Tillamook County, it is an opportunity to recognize something I see every day: extraordinary caregivers finding ways to provide compassionate, highly skilled care close to home.

This has been an especially meaningful year for Adventist Health Tillamook. As we approach the end of 2026, we are preparing to complete the final phase of our Surgery Department expansion and remodel. This significant investment expands and modernizes surgical care so our teams can continue meeting the needs of our community for years to come.

Facilities alone, however, do not provide care. People do.

Throughout 2026, we have continued recruiting experienced providers to strengthen access to services our community needs. Gregory Brown, MD, PhD, has joined us in orthopedic surgery to provide expertise in musculoskeletal injuries and sports medicine, while Grant McClune, MD, brings his own deep experience in rural healthcare to general surgery.

That growth continues. Josue Jimenez, PA-C, is expected to join family medicine in December after serving his residency here as well. Dominique Greco, MD, is anticipated to begin providing family medicine and obstetric care in January, followed by Diana McPhee, MD, in general surgery in February 2027. These additions are important because demand for care remains very high. Recruiting providers with the right training and a desire to serve a rural community is an essential part of improving access and keeping more care local.

We have also seen progress beyond our walls. The Tillamook Kidney Center recently expanded its capacity to serve more patients, building on the return of local dialysis services that eliminated the need for some patients with kidney disease to routinely travel hours for treatment several times each week.

Quality remains equally important. Adventist Health Tillamook is now a CMS 4-star rated hospital, reflecting the daily work of hundreds of people focused on safe, reliable and compassionate care. We have also invested in technology, facilities and new clinical capabilities while continuing to strengthen partnerships throughout Tillamook County.

To our caregivers: thank you. Every new service, provider and facility investment described here depends on your commitment to the people we serve.

There is still much work ahead to grow and adapt to demand and changes, consistent with the business of healthcare. But I am proud of how far we have come and optimistic about where we are going. Together, we are strengthening a healthcare system designed around an important rural promise: that where you live should not prevent you from receiving excellent, compassionate care close to home.

Eric Swanson, MBA, FACHE, NRP, is President of Adventist Health Tillamook and oversees the organization’s hospital, clinics, ambulance services, and community health initiatives. A longtime healthcare leader, he is committed to expanding access to high-quality, compassionate care while strengthening the health and well- being of Tillamook County and the communities Adventist Health serves across the Oregon Coast and Vernonia, Oregon.