It’s easy to think of a financial plan as a one-time project: create it, check it off, file it away.

But a plan that never changes is just a snapshot of who you were the day you made it.

Personal financial planning works best as an ongoing process, not a single event. Life doesn’t hold still, and your plan shouldn’t either.

Start With a Foundation, Not a Finish Line

When you’re learning how to create a financial plan, it’s tempting to figure everything out at once. What you really need is a foundation: a clear picture of your income, expenses, debt,

and goals. From there, you can build as your life stages evolve.

Let Your Life Stages Lead the Way

Financial planning by life stage means reassessing when your life actually shifts. A few of the biggest moments include:

Starting a new career.

New income, new benefits, and new decisions, like how to handle a 401(k) or whether to adjust your savings rate.

Getting married.

Combining lives usually means combining finances. Shared goals, debt, and timelines are a chance to stop and reflect.

Having children.

College savings, life insurance, and childcare costs are a few ways kids change your financial picture.

Buying a home.

A mortgage changes your monthly cash flow and long-term picture at

once. Your plan should reflect that shift, not quietly absorb it.

Starting a business. Entrepreneurship brings income variability, new tax considerations, and a need to separate personal and business planning.

Receiving an inheritance. A sudden change in assets deserves a thoughtful update, not a rushed decision.

Approaching retirement.

Your plan should shift from building wealth to protecting and

distributing it. The strategies that got you here may not carry you through.

Why This Approach Works for Almost Anyone

You can start at any time. Whether you’re beginning your career, raising a family, running a business, or approaching retirement, your plan should reflect your actual life and stay

updated as it evolves.

A financial plan isn’t something you can really build alone or set once with a generic template. Partnering with an advisor provides ongoing perspective and helps you see how one life change ripples into your broader financial picture.

The Bottom Line

A financial plan isn’t just a document; it’s a relationship with your own future. The people who feel most confident usually aren’t the ones with the most complicated plan; they’re the ones with a plan that’s kept pace with their life.

Information in this material is for general information only and not intended as investment, tax, or legal advice. Please consult the appropriate professionals for specific information regarding your individual situation prior to making any financial decision.

Julia Carlson is the Founder and CEO of Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, and a registered representative with LPL Financial. Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.