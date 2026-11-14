Tillamook PUD has energized the newly constructed 115-kilovolt Tillamook to Oceanside transmission line and Oceanside 24.9-kilovolt distribution substation. This infrastructure strengthens electric reliability for approximately 2,000 customers in the Oceanside and Netarts area, as well as marking the completion of a major project first identified in the utility’s 1963 long-range plan.

“This significant project reflects decades of thoughtful planning, careful design, community collaboration and dedicated construction,” said Tillamook PUD General Manager Todd Simmons. “We are proud to see this long-term vision become a reality. The new transmission line and substation are critical investments that will strengthen system reliability and support the evolving needs of our coastal communities.”

The nine-mile transmission line and new Oceanside Substation provide Netarts and Oceanside with a much-needed second source of power. Previously, both communities depended on a single distribution line supplied by the Wilson River Substation, meaning a vehicle striking a pole, a tree falling into a power line or another incident could interrupt service to every customer beyond the damaged section. The new infrastructure allows Tillamook PUD crews to isolate damage and restore electric service more quickly to unaffected areas. Additionally, greater safety margins, including sturdier structures, wider rights-of-way, and undergrounding of new and existing structures, will help reduce the frequency and duration of outages caused by factors such as severe weather, falling trees, vehicle accidents, and equipment issues. The new transmission line and substation also increase capacity and operating flexibility across central Tillamook County. By shifting electric load from the Wilson River Substation to the Oceanside Substation, Tillamook PUD can ease capacity constraints, accommodate future growth, and transfer loads between substations during maintenance or outages.

The project also included improvements at the Wilson River Substation to strengthen the reliability of the Pacific Power transmission line serving customers in northern Tillamook PUD’s service territory. Incoming Bonneville Power Administration and Pacific Power transmission lines have been reconfigured to simplify future maintenance and repairs. Automated switching equipment is also being installed to help restore power outages related to the Pacific Power Transmission line more quickly in north Tillamook County. This portion of the project is expected to be completed in 2027.

The project represents a significant investment in reliable electric service for Tillamook PUD’s coastal communities. “We are grateful to our customers and community members for their patience, collaboration and support throughout this project,” Simmons said. “Their partnership was essential to bringing this long-planned project to completion.”