Join us on Tuesday, November 17th at 5:30 for a presentation about Tillamook Bay environmental history by local historian Paul Levesque.

In partnership with the Tillamook Bay Watershed Council, the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will be open starting at 5 p.m. for attendees to enjoy light refreshments and mingle before the presentation at 5:30 p.m..

Paul Levesque will present Human Alterations to the Tillamook Bay Watershed: A Brief History of Modification Since European Settlement. He has worked for Tillamook County government, in several different capacities, and volunteered for environmental organizations almost as long as he’s been a resident of the area. Levesque has become a local historian with publications like “The Role of County Government in Shaping Oregon Forest History”, “A History of Port Districts on Tillamook Bay, Oregon” and A Chronicle of the Tillamook County Forest Trust Lands.

The Tillamook Bay Watershed boasts breathtaking natural beauty with healthy fish and wildlife, a thriving dairy industry, and communities with a proud pioneer tradition. The Tillamook Bay Watershed Council strives to help its stakeholders work together to restore clean water, healthy fish populations, and strong communities. They combine restoration and community involvement, and our hope is that the council becomes the go-to organization for community members who want to have a positive impact on watershed health.