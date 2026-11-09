Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Tillamook’s Christmas Basket Program returns for 2026, applications now open

Food insecurity continues to affect many families in Tillamook County, making the Christmas Basket Program an important source of support. For two decades, volunteers and local providers have joined together to bring meaningful and nourishing holiday baskets to families in need.

Historically, the Salvation Army operated a countywide food and gift program, but after the organization closed its doors, five local churches joined together to form the Tillamook Ecumenical Community to continue the work. When that committee later dissolved, a small group of dedicated volunteers stepped forward to keep the Christmas Basket program alive.

At its peak, the program served up to 279 families—more than 1,080 adults and children—during the holiday season. Volunteers remain committed to supporting households facing financial hardship, especially as food insecurity continues to rise in Tillamook County.

This year, the Christmas Basket Program continues under the guidance of volunteers. After applications are collected, they will be sorted by family size—including single adults and seniors—and local providers and individuals will be invited to “adopt” families. This group has also partnered with the Tillamook Fire Department’s Toy Drive to provide age appropriate gifts for children.

Applications Available:

Applications for the Christmas Basket Program are now available at CARE, Inc., which will assist only with handing out and receiving applications on behalf of the volunteers.

CARE, INC., 2310 1st Street, Suite 2, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The completed applications must be returned by November 18, 2026, and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

Become a Sponsor: This program would not be possible without the heartfelt generosity of our sponsors. If you or someone you know is interested in adopting a family or making a monetary donation, please contact Judy Gollon — 503-812-3080

Sponsor Selection Day:

Tuesday, November 24th, 2026.

Noon to 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 2407 Fifth Street, Tillamook

The Christmas Basket Program thanks the community