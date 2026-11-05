Neskowin Valley School Invites the Community to Learn, Create, and Connect Through Wild Coast Beyond

Learning doesn’t end at the classroom door, and it certainly doesn’t end with childhood.

Neskowin Valley School (NVS) is excited to introduce Wild Coast Beyond: Adult & Family Education, a new community education initiative offering hands-on workshops, creative experiences and opportunities to connect with the natural world.

For more than 50 years, Neskowin Valley School has embraced experiential, nature-connected education for children. Now, the school is extending that same spirit of curiosity, discovery and community to learners of all ages.

Wild Coast Beyond brings together local artists, naturalists and educators to share their knowledge and passions through engaging, accessible workshops. From exploring coastal forests and discovering mushrooms to creating nature-inspired artwork, the program celebrates the unique beauty, creativity and resources of the Oregon Coast.

“At Neskowin Valley School, we believe learning should be joyful, meaningful, and connected to the world around us,” said Sara Gurath, Head of School. “Wild Coast Beyond is an opportunity to bring people together, share the incredible talents within our community, and continue learning and growing at every age.”

Upcoming

Workshops

November 7: Fall Foraging, Mushrooms & More with Adam Sawyer

10–11:30 a.m.

Ages 16–Adult | $30

Explore the forests and fields of the Oregon Coast in search of mushrooms and other seasonal discoveries. Learn from outdoor writer and educator Adam Sawyer while deepening your connection to the natural world.

November 21: Family Printmaking Extravaganza with Sepha Nisbet

10 a.m.–Noon

Discover the joy of nature-inspired printmaking! Families can experiment with creative techniques and make handmade artwork and holiday cards together.

December 5: Mixed Media Board Book Making with Sepha Nisbet

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Adults & Teens | $50

Transform an old children’s board book into a unique piece of art using collage, paint, textures, and mixed media. No prior art experience is necessary.

December 29: Family Winter Holiday Crafting with Sepha Nisbet & Friends

10 a.m.–Noon

$25 per adult or $45per family

(1 adult + up to 3 children)

Celebrate the winter season with a festive morning of hands-on art, creativity, and family connection.

Additional workshops and experiences are planned throughout the year.

A School Rooted in Nature and

Community

Located on a beautiful, wooded campus in Neskowin, NVS is an independent, nonprofit school serving preschool through elementary-aged students. Its educational approach emphasizes experiential learning, academic rigor, meaningful relationships and a deep connection to the natural world.

Through Wild Coast Beyond, the school hopes to strengthen its role as a gathering place for the wider coastal community, creating opportunities for people to share skills, explore interests, and build lasting connections.

All workshops take place at Neskowin Valley School, 10005 Slab Creek Road, Neskowin, Oregon.

For complete class descriptions, pricing, and registration, visit:

https://www.neskowinvalleyschool.com/wild-coast-beyond-adult-and-family-education.

About Neskowin Valley School

Founded more than 50 years ago, Neskowin Valley School is an independent, nonprofit school on the Oregon Coast dedicated to nurturing kind, sturdy and academically capable learners. Through hands-on, experiential and place-based education, NVS inspires curiosity, fosters community and helps children develop the skills and confidence to thrive.