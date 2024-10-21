Windsor resident donates clothing, games to S.P. Morton

S.P. Morton Elementary School has been enriched by the generosity of a Windsor resident, Susan Anderson.

A Franklin City Public Schools news release noted that on Sept. 26, Anderson brought numerous bags filled with clothes for children and adults. Shoes and handbags as well as toys and games were included.

Mona Murphy, the community and parent engagement specialist for Franklin City Public Schools, said that Anderson struck up a conversation with her at the Franklin Family Dollar Store. Upon learning of Murphy’s work, the fellow shopper was inspired to contribute her purchases — and so much more from home — to S.P. Morton Elementary School.

And this will not be Anderson’s only donation to SPM. She said she is willing to gather more of what’s needed.

“My goal is to help those that can benefit from my great shopping explorations,” she said. “Children are our future, they need to know they are loved and there are good people in the world that can help make a difference in a child’s life. Giving to others makes me happy and helps fulfill my purpose in life.

“I truly believe it was divine intervention that from a conversation with Mona, a perfect stranger, led me to S.P. Morton Elementary School,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, the supplies will be a blessing to those in need.”

In turn, Murphy said, “I would like to thank you so much for the donation, Mrs. Anderson. Your generosity means so much to us and the community we serve.”

S.P. Morton Principal Angela Fair said, “I am eternally grateful to Ms. Anderson for her contribution and her continued vow of support toward the students and staff here at S.P. Morton Elementary School.”

