Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tidewater News

    Windsor resident donates clothing, games to S.P. Morton

    By Staff Reports,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TW8g_0wGAYD1w00

    S.P. Morton Elementary School has been enriched by the generosity of a Windsor resident, Susan Anderson.

    A Franklin City Public Schools news release noted that on Sept. 26, Anderson brought numerous bags filled with clothes for children and adults. Shoes and handbags as well as toys and games were included.

    Mona Murphy, the community and parent engagement specialist for Franklin City Public Schools, said that Anderson struck up a conversation with her at the Franklin Family Dollar Store. Upon learning of Murphy’s work, the fellow shopper was inspired to contribute her purchases — and so much more from home — to S.P. Morton Elementary School.

    And this will not be Anderson’s only donation to SPM. She said she is willing to gather more of what’s needed.

    “My goal is to help those that can benefit from my great shopping explorations,” she said. “Children are our future, they need to know they are loved and there are good people in the world that can help make a difference in a child’s life. Giving to others makes me happy and helps fulfill my purpose in life.

    “I truly believe it was divine intervention that from a conversation with Mona, a perfect stranger, led me to S.P. Morton Elementary School,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, the supplies will be a blessing to those in need.”

    In turn, Murphy said, “I would like to thank you so much for the donation, Mrs. Anderson. Your generosity means so much to us and the community we serve.”

    S.P. Morton Principal Angela Fair said, “I am eternally grateful to Ms. Anderson for her contribution and her continued vow of support toward the students and staff here at S.P. Morton Elementary School.”

    The post Windsor resident donates clothing, games to S.P. Morton appeared first on The Tidewater News .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group21 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Black Student Left To Die After Collapse At School: Lawsuit
    BIN: Black Information Network4 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy