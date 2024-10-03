Unforeseen technical issues with school zone signs have led to a delay in the activation of the Capron Elementary School zone speed cameras. The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Tuesday, Oct. 1, noting that it had intended to begin photo enforcement of the CES zone speed limit on Thursday, Oct. 3, working in partnership with Southampton County Public Schools and Blue Line Solutions. The release stated that all parties are working to resolve the unforeseen technical issues, and an update will be provided once the problems with the signs are corrected. A new start date for the photo enforcement program has not been set.

The post Photo enforcement program delayed appeared first on The Tidewater News .