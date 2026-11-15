A few extra dollars here and there might not seem like much, but those charges can add up faster than you think. It could be an ATM fee, an extra charge on a plane ticket, or a subscription you forgot you were still paying for.

Some fees are difficult to avoid, but others can be skipped with a little planning. Banks, airlines, hotels, ticket sellers, and delivery services often add charges during checkout, making it easy to pay more than you expected.

Here are 15 common fees worth checking before handing over your money.

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Checked Bag Fees

Airline tickets can look affordable until you add the cost of checking a suitcase. Packing light, comparing baggage policies before booking, or using a credit card that offers free checked bags can help lower your travel expenses.

Delivery App Fees

Ordering food through a delivery app is convenient, but the final bill often includes more than the cost of your meal. Delivery charges, service fees, small-order fees, and higher menu prices can make picking up your food or ordering directly from the restaurant a cheaper option.

Seat Selection Fees

Some airlines charge extra if you want to choose your seat ahead of time. If you’re not particular about where you sit, accepting the seat assigned at check-in may save you a little money, but check the airline’s rules if you’re traveling with children or other family members.

ATM Fees

Getting charged for withdrawing your own money can be annoying, especially if both the ATM operator and your bank charge a fee. Try using an ATM within your bank’s network, getting cash back at a participating store, or choosing an account that reimburses certain ATM charges.

Foreign Transaction Fees

Some credit cards charge an extra fee every time you make a purchase in another currency. These charges are often around 3% of the transaction, so check your card’s terms before traveling and consider using a card with no foreign transaction fees.

Credit Card Late Fees

Missing a credit card payment can lead to a late fee, extra interest, and possible damage to your credit history if the payment becomes seriously overdue. Setting up automatic payments for at least the minimum amount due or adding payment reminders to your calendar can help you avoid missed deadlines.

Hotel Wi-Fi Fees

Some hotels still charge guests for internet access, which can be frustrating when free Wi-Fi is available in so many places. Before paying, check whether the hotel offers complimentary internet through its loyalty program or includes it with certain room bookings.

Resort Fees

Resort fees can add a noticeable amount to your hotel bill, even if you never use the pool, gym, beach chairs, or other amenities listed. Check the full price before booking, because the advertised nightly rate may exclude charges you’ll still have to pay.

Early Check-In and Late Checkout Fees

Arriving before the standard check-in time or staying past checkout can sometimes come with an extra charge. Ask the front desk whether they can accommodate your request for free, since some hotels may have flexible options depending on room availability.

Bank Overdraft Fees

An overdraft fee can make a small purchase much more expensive if it pushes your account below zero. Check whether your bank lets you decline transactions that would overdraw your account, and watch for automatic payments that could leave your balance too low.

Paper Statement Fees

Some banks, utility companies, and service providers charge customers for mailing paper statements. Switching to electronic statements may remove the charge, particularly if you already handle your bills online.

Credit Report Fees

You don’t always have to pay to see your credit report. In the United States, you can request free reports through AnnualCreditReport.com, the federally authorized source, so you don’t have to pay just to view your basic credit history.

Convenience Fees for Paying Online

Some companies charge a processing or convenience fee for certain online payments, particularly when you use a credit card. Check whether paying directly from your bank account is free or costs less, especially for bills you pay every month.

Ticket Service Fees

Concert, sports, and event tickets can become much more expensive after service charges and other fees are added at checkout. Buying directly from the venue or event organizer may help you avoid extra costs, so compare the full prices before you buy.

Rental Car Insurance You Don’t Need

Rental car companies often offer extra insurance at the counter, but you may already have some coverage through your personal auto policy or credit card. Check the terms before your trip, including coverage limits and exclusions, so you know what protection you actually have.

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The post 15 Hidden Fees That Cost You Money Without You Realizing It first appeared on The Thrifty Apartment.