Most of us have a pretty good idea of what helps us feel better and makes everyday life easier. We know we should get enough sleep, drink more water, stay active, and make time for the people we care about. The problem is finding the time and sticking with these habits.

Busy schedules, work, family responsibilities, and everyday distractions can get in the way. We tell ourselves we’ll go to bed earlier tomorrow, start exercising next week, or clean up the house over the weekend. Before we know it, another week has passed, and we’re still putting off the same things.

The funny part is that many of these habits don’t take much time or money. They’re small things we can work into our routines without making major changes.

Here are 12 things we probably should be doing more often but keep delaying.

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Getting Enough Sleep

Sleep is often the first thing we give up when life gets busy. We stay up late finishing work, scrolling through our phones, watching TV, or squeezing in chores that could probably wait until morning.

The next day, we’re left feeling tired, distracted, and less patient with everything around us. Most of us know how much better we feel after a full night’s rest, but going to bed on time can still be surprisingly difficult.

Drinking More Water

It’s easy to go through most of the day without drinking enough water. We reach for coffee, soda, or another drink and suddenly realize we haven’t touched our water bottle in hours.

Keeping a bottle on your desk, in your bag, or somewhere you can see it can help. Having water nearby makes it easier to remember to drink throughout the day.

Setting Actual Goals

Saying you want to get healthier, save money, or organize your home is a good starting point, but vague plans are easy to forget. Without a clear goal, it’s hard to know what to do first or whether you’re making progress.

Try setting a specific goal, such as saving $50 each month, walking three times a week, or cleaning one closet before the weekend. Smaller goals can feel much easier to manage than trying to change everything at once.

Taking Better Care of Our Mental Health

Work, errands, family responsibilities, and household chores can take up so much of our time that we forget to check in with ourselves. We keep pushing through stress and exhaustion because there’s always something else waiting to be done.

Taking care of your mental health can mean getting more rest, talking to someone you trust, spending time outside, or setting limits on things that leave you feeling drained. Sometimes, it starts with admitting that you’re overwhelmed and giving yourself permission to slow down.

Exercising Regularly

Exercise is easy to postpone, especially after a long day at work or a busy weekend. We tell ourselves we’ll start on Monday, but Monday comes and goes without much changing.

You don’t have to spend an hour at the gym to get some movement into your day. A walk around the neighborhood, a short home workout, or taking the stairs can be a good place to start.

Eating Better More Often

Most of us know that eating a variety of nutritious foods is good for our health, but putting that knowledge into practice can be harder. After a long day, ordering takeout or grabbing something quick often sounds better than cooking.

Eating better doesn’t mean preparing elaborate meals or giving up every food you enjoy. Keeping easy ingredients on hand and planning a few simple meals can make it easier to eat well, even on busy days.

Taking Breaks During the Day

It’s surprisingly easy to sit at a desk for hours without getting up. When there’s a long list of tasks to finish, taking a break can feel like wasting time.

Getting up to stretch, walking around the room, or stepping outside for a few minutes gives you a chance to rest your eyes and move your body. A short pause can also make it easier to return to a task when you’ve been staring at the same screen for too long.

Saving Money Regularly

Many people want to save more, but everyday expenses can get in the way. Small purchases, food delivery, subscriptions, and unexpected bills can leave little money left by the end of the month.

You don’t have to start with a large amount to build a savings habit. Setting aside even a small sum every payday can help you get used to saving before spending what’s left.

Keeping Up With Friends and Family

We often assume we’ll have plenty of time to catch up with the people we care about, so we put off calling or sending a message. Then weeks pass, and a quick catch-up turns into something we keep meaning to do.

Staying in touch doesn’t have to involve a big plan or a special occasion. A short text, a phone call, or an invitation to grab coffee can go a long way toward keeping a relationship strong.

Cleaning and Organizing Our Homes

A messy home usually starts with a few small things left undone. Laundry piles up, dishes sit in the sink, mail collects on the counter, and items get put wherever there’s an empty spot.

Spending a few minutes each day putting things away can keep the mess from getting out of hand. It’s much easier to tidy up a room regularly than to spend an entire weekend dealing with everything at once.

Learning Something New

Once we’re done with school or formal training, learning can easily take a back seat to work and other responsibilities. Still, there’s no reason to stop picking up new skills or trying hobbies just because we’re adults.

You could read a book, learn to cook a new dish, try gardening, take up photography, or practice a skill you’ve always been curious about. It doesn’t have to lead to a new career or make money to be worth your time.

Related: 14 Things People Love Doing That Can Also Earn Money

Practicing Gratitude

It’s easy to spend the day thinking about everything that went wrong or everything still waiting on your to-do list. We can get so focused on what’s missing that we forget to appreciate the good parts of everyday life.

Practicing gratitude can be as simple as noticing a good meal, a peaceful morning, a kind message, or time spent with someone you love. You don’t need a special journal or a daily routine; just taking a moment to appreciate something good can be enough.

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The post 12 Things We All Know We Should Do but Rarely Make Time For first appeared on The Thrifty Apartment.