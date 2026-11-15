Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions most people will make. With so much money involved, buyers need time to think, ask questions, and feel comfortable with every part of the process.

Most real estate agents want to help their clients find the right property, but it’s worth remembering that agents typically earn a commission when a sale closes. That can create situations where an agent may push for a quicker decision, encourage a higher offer, or focus more on a home’s selling points than its problems.

These situations don’t automatically mean an agent is acting dishonestly. Some are common sales practices, but knowing what to watch for can help buyers protect their money and make decisions without feeling rushed.

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1. A Low Listing Price Can Be Used to Start a Bidding War

Some sellers list their homes below the price they hope to receive to attract more buyers and encourage competing offers. While this can bring more attention to a property, it may also lead buyers to offer far more than they originally planned.

Before making an offer, decide how much you’re comfortable spending and stick to that limit. Don’t let a crowded bidding situation convince you to pay more than the home is worth to you.

2. You May Hear That You Need to Act Fast

An agent might tell you that a property won’t stay on the market for long or that you need to make an offer right away. There may be genuine competition, but that doesn’t mean you should skip important steps like reviewing financing, checking the neighborhood, or arranging an inspection.

A house is too expensive a purchase to rush because you’re afraid someone else might buy it first.

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3. Claims About Multiple Offers Can Make You Feel Pressured

Hearing that several buyers are interested in the same property can make you feel like you need to offer more to stay in the running. If multiple offers are confirmed, that information may help you decide how to proceed, but it shouldn’t change what you can afford.

Set your highest offer before negotiations become emotional. Losing a house is disappointing, but taking on a mortgage that stretches your budget too far can cause problems for years.

4. Property Problems May Not Be Mentioned During a Showing

Agents often start by pointing out a home’s best features, such as an updated kitchen, fresh flooring, or a spacious backyard. Buyers shouldn’t assume that everything is in good condition just because the showing went smoothly.

Pay attention to the roof, foundation, windows, plumbing, electrical system, drainage, and signs of water damage. Ask questions about anything that looks unusual and arrange a professional inspection before committing to the purchase.

5. Someone May Try to Downplay the Home Inspection

A home inspection can uncover problems that aren’t easy to spot during a quick visit. The findings may lead to repair requests, a change in the offer, or even a decision to walk away from the deal.

Be cautious if anyone makes an inspection sound unnecessary or encourages you to skip it to make your offer more appealing. A professional inspection can help you avoid buying a home with expensive problems you didn’t know about.

6. Emotional Language Can Make a House Feel Irresistible

An agent may point out how perfect a home would be for family gatherings, holidays, or watching children grow up. Those comments can make it easy to picture your future there before you’ve had time to think through the financial side.

There’s nothing wrong with getting excited about a property, but make sure the price, condition, and monthly costs still make sense. A house can feel perfect during a showing and still be a poor fit for your budget.

7. You May Hear Predictions About the Housing Market

Some buyers hear that prices are about to climb, mortgage rates may increase, or waiting could mean missing their chance to buy. While market conditions can affect your decision, nobody can predict exactly what home prices or interest rates will do.

Look at your own finances, plans, and local housing market instead of buying out of fear. You shouldn’t feel pressured to purchase a home just because someone says this is your last chance.

8. Sellers May Be Encouraged to Lower Their Asking Price

If a home has been listed for several weeks without an offer, an agent may suggest reducing the price. That may be a reasonable move, but sellers should look at the available information before agreeing to a lower amount.

Recent sales, buyer feedback, showing activity, and the prices of similar homes can help determine whether a reduction makes sense. Sellers can also ask their agent to explain why a particular price change is being recommended.

9. Your Agent May Recommend a Particular Mortgage Lender

Many real estate agents have lenders they regularly refer clients to. A recommendation can be helpful, but buyers shouldn’t assume that the first lender suggested will offer the best loan.

Compare interest rates, fees, closing costs, repayment terms, and other charges from several lenders. Even a small difference in your mortgage rate can add up over the years.

10. Closing Costs Can Add More to Your Budget Than Expected

It’s easy to focus on the home’s asking price and forget about everything else you’ll need to pay for. Closing costs, inspections, insurance, property taxes, moving expenses, and immediate repairs can add thousands of dollars to the purchase.

Ask for a written estimate of your expected expenses before moving too far into the process. Knowing the full cost can help you decide whether you can comfortably afford the home.

11. You Shouldn’t Feel Obligated to View Only the Homes Your Agent Recommends

An agent may suggest properties based on your budget and preferences, but buyers should still have a say in which homes they consider. If you’re repeatedly being shown properties that don’t fit your needs, ask why those listings are being recommended.

Search for homes independently and share any properties that interest you. Looking at a wider selection can help you compare prices, locations, and features before deciding.

12. Comparable Sales Need to Be Truly Similar

Agents often use recent sales in the area to help determine whether a home is priced fairly. But a much larger house, a newly renovated property, or a home in a different neighborhood may not be a useful comparison.

Ask to review several recent sales that are similar in size, condition, location, and features. You can also look up local property sales yourself to get a better idea of what homes are selling for.

13. A Home’s Potential May Come With Expensive Repairs

A fixer-upper may sound like a good deal, especially if an agent describes it as needing only a little work. But fresh paint and new fixtures are very different from a failing roof, outdated electrical wiring, foundation damage, or plumbing problems.

Get professional opinions and repair estimates before deciding that a property is worth the investment. Renovation costs can add up quickly, especially if one problem leads to another.

14. Staging Can Make a Home Look Better Than It Really Is

Furniture, lighting, mirrors, and decorations can make rooms look larger and more inviting during a showing. While staging is a normal part of selling a home, buyers still need to look beyond the presentation.

Check the actual room sizes, storage space, flooring, ceilings, windows, closets, and overall layout. Pay attention to unusual odors, water stains, moisture, and other signs that may point to problems hidden behind the attractive decor.

Buying a home doesn’t mean you have to agree with every recommendation your agent makes. Take time to review the paperwork, compare mortgage offers, ask questions, and get professional inspections before committing.

A good real estate agent should explain things clearly and give you room to make your own decisions. If you feel rushed, ignored, or pressured to spend more than you can afford, take a step back and reconsider whether that agent is the right person to represent you.

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The post 14 Things Real Estate Agents May Not Tell You Before You Buy a Home first appeared on The Thrifty Apartment.