Food pantries are there for people who need a little help keeping food on the table. You don’t have to be unemployed, completely out of money, or facing a major emergency to ask for assistance, although each pantry may have its own eligibility rules.

If you’ve never visited one before, you might feel unsure about what to bring, how the process works, or what you can take home. Every location has its own way of doing things, but these ten things can help make your first visit a little easier.

Image Credit: Pexels

Don’t Wait Until Your Kitchen Is Completely Empty

You don’t have to wait until the cupboards are bare before asking for help. Feeding America explains how local food banks can connect people with groceries and other food assistance, including those who need temporary support.

Check the Pantry’s Rules Before You Go

Food pantries have different schedules, registration processes, and eligibility requirements. Some may ask for identification, proof of address, or information about your household size, so check the location’s website or call ahead before you go.

Take Food Your Household Will Actually Eat

If the pantry lets you choose your own groceries, pick items your family will use rather than taking something just because it’s available. Food Bank for New York City’s client-choice model lets visitors select foods based on their preferences and needs, which can also help prevent food waste.

Follow the Pantry’s Quantity and Visit Limits

Some pantries allow weekly visits, while others have monthly schedules or limits on how much food each household can receive. These rules depend on the organization’s supplies and the number of people it serves, so ask about the guidelines during your first visit.

Be Patient With Volunteers and Staff

Food pantries can get busy, and volunteers often handle registration, packing groceries, answering questions, and handing out food. Food Bank for New York City reported that more than 7,000 volunteers contributed over 20,000 hours in one year, showing just how much these programs rely on community support.

Don’t Assume Someone Else Needs It More Than You

It’s common to feel guilty about asking for food assistance, especially if you believe someone else has it worse. If groceries are becoming difficult to afford, you’re allowed to seek help, as long as you meet the requirements of the pantry or program.

Don’t Judge the Other People in Line

People from all kinds of backgrounds visit food pantries, and you may never know what brought someone there. A family dealing with rising bills, an older adult on a fixed income, or someone who recently lost a job may all need help putting meals on the table.

Ask About Other Assistance You May Qualify For

The food you receive may be just one part of the help available in your community. Ask pantry staff whether they can point you toward programs such as SNAP or other food assistance for children, older adults, and families.

Speak Up About Foods You Can’t Use

Some pantries hand out prepacked grocery bags, while others allow visitors to choose items based on their household needs. If you have food allergies, dietary restrictions, or foods you cannot eat, mention them at check-in so staff can tell you what options are available.

Pay It Forward When You’re Able

Needing help with groceries now doesn’t mean you’ll always be in the same situation. If things get easier down the road, you can give back by donating food, volunteering, or helping someone else find a nearby pantry.

Some people who once relied on food assistance eventually return as volunteers. It’s a good reminder that accepting help today doesn’t prevent you from helping someone else tomorrow.

Other Topics You Might Like

The post 10 Things Nobody Tells You About Using a Food Pantry first appeared on The Thrifty Apartment.