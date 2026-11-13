Kitchen counters have a way of becoming the landing spot for just about everything. Someone drops a receipt beside the coffee maker, a package gets left near the sink, and appliances stay out long after dinner. Before you know it, there’s barely enough room to prepare a meal.

You don’t need a perfectly bare kitchen to keep things tidy. A few changes to where you store everyday items, plus some simple habits, can help you keep more of your counter space open without constantly cleaning up.

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Start by Clearing Everything Off

If your counters are already crowded, take everything off and start with a clean surface. Remove the appliances, utensil holders, mail, decorations, and all the little things that have found their way there.

Having an empty counter makes it easier to decide what really belongs there. You might even find that you enjoy having more room to prepare food than you expected.

Only Put Back What You Use Often

Once everything is off the counter, resist the urge to put it all back. Look at each item and think about how often you actually reach for it.

If you make toast every morning, keeping the toaster out makes sense, but a stand mixer used only a few times a year can go in a cabinet. Save your counter space for the things you use regularly.

Find Better Storage for the Rest

Sometimes the counter becomes cluttered because everyday items don’t have a proper storage spot. Check your cabinets and drawers for unused space that could hold small appliances, cooking utensils, cutting boards, and other kitchen supplies.

Drawer organizers can keep utensils from getting mixed together, while an in-drawer knife holder can free up the space taken by a bulky knife block. A little rearranging may be all you need to find room for things currently sitting out.

Stop Using the Counter as a Drop Zone

It’s easy for the kitchen counter to become the first place everyone puts their belongings after walking through the door. Mail, receipts, keys, bags, school papers, and other random items can quickly take over the space.

Give these things a designated spot elsewhere in the house. A small mail organizer, basket, or set of wall hooks near the entrance can keep them from piling up in the kitchen.

Try the One-Minute Rule

If something takes less than a minute to put away, do it before moving on to something else. Return the spice jar after cooking, throw away junk mail, and hang up the dish towel instead of leaving it on the counter.

These small actions take little time but can save you from dealing with a much bigger mess later.

Get Everyone in the House Involved

Keeping the kitchen tidy is much harder when one person does all the cleaning while everyone else leaves things behind. A short cleanup after dinner gives everyone a chance to put away their own belongings.

Kids can gather their school supplies, someone can sort the mail, and another person can put away leftover ingredients. When everyone does a little bit, the counters are less likely to be covered again by morning.

Move Cleaning Products Off the Counter

Spray bottles, wipes, and dishwashing supplies can take up more room than you realize. Store them under the sink or in a nearby cabinet instead of leaving them beside the sink or stove.

This also keeps cleaning chemicals away from food preparation areas. If you have young children or pets, store these products in a secured location.

Give Chargers and Cords a New Home

Charging cables can make a kitchen counter look messy, especially when they’re mixed in with appliances and other household items. They can also collect crumbs and get tangled with everything else sitting nearby.

Set up a charging spot in another room if possible. If you occasionally need a charger in the kitchen, keep it in a drawer when it’s not being used.

Limit the Appliances You Keep Out

Small appliances can take up a lot of counter space, even when you rarely use them. Your coffee maker might deserve a permanent spot, but an ice cream maker or waffle iron you use only once in a while can be stored elsewhere.

Put occasional-use appliances in a pantry, cabinet, or storage area. You’ll have more room to prepare meals without moving things around every time you cook.

Store Spices in a Cabinet or Drawer

A countertop spice rack may seem handy, but it can take up space you could use for food preparation. A drawer insert or small cabinet shelf keeps your spices together without taking up counter space.

It’s also a good idea to store spices away from heat and direct sunlight. This can help them keep their flavor longer.

Keep Mail and Paperwork Off the Counter

Bills, receipts, school notices, coupons, takeout menus, and grocery lists can quickly turn into a messy paper pile. Sort your mail when it comes inside, recycle what you don’t need, and put important documents somewhere safe.

Having a separate place for paperwork makes it less likely to spread across the kitchen. For documents worth keeping, see 15 Important Documents You Should Never Throw Away.

Don’t Keep Pet Food on the Counter

Large bags and containers of pet food can take up quite a bit of counter space. Leaving food packaging open can also attract pests and expose the contents to moisture.

Transfer pet food to a sealed container and store it in a pantry or lower cabinet if you have room. Just make sure the storage spot is dry and out of reach of curious pets or young children.

Put Cooking Oils Away

Keeping cooking oils beside the stove may seem convenient, but the bottles can leave greasy spots on the counter. Heat and light can also affect the quality of some oils over time.

If you have cabinet space nearby, move the bottles there instead. You’ll have one less thing to clean around when wiping down the area after cooking.

Give Dishcloths Somewhere to Dry

A damp dishcloth left on the counter can make the kitchen look untidy and may develop an unpleasant smell if it stays wet. Rather than leaving it in a heap beside the sink, hang it on a hook or towel rack.

Choose a spot with enough airflow so the cloth can dry between uses. This keeps it off your work surface and gives it a better chance to dry properly.

Don’t Overdo the Decorations

You don’t have to leave every counter completely bare to have a tidy kitchen. A fruit bowl, small plant, or favorite decorative piece can make the room feel more like home.

The trouble starts when every open spot gets filled with another tray, jar, sign, or ornament. Pick a few things you enjoy looking at and leave some open space around them.

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The post 15 Things You Should Stop Keeping on Your Kitchen Counters first appeared on The Thrifty Apartment.