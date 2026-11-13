Decluttering sounds simple until you look around and see how much stuff has piled up. A crowded closet, messy kitchen, or overflowing garage can make the whole job feel so big that you don’t know where to begin.

Instead of tackling the entire house, pick one small task and give yourself 10 minutes. Clearing a single drawer, shelf, or countertop can make a room look much better without taking up your whole day.

Here are some quick jobs to try when your home needs a little tidying.

Image Credit: Pexels

Clear the Hallway

Hallways often become dumping grounds for shoes, coats, bags, packages, and other things people leave behind. Spend a few minutes putting everything back where it belongs, hanging up coats, and moving anything that doesn’t belong there.

A clear walkway makes it easier to move around and gives the entrance a much neater look.

Deal With “The Chair”

Almost every bedroom has that one chair covered in clothes. Some pieces are clean, others need washing, and a few have probably been sitting there for days.

Set a 10-minute timer and sort through the pile. Hang up clean clothes, put dirty ones in the hamper, and fold anything that belongs in a drawer.

Make the Bed

Making the bed takes only a couple of minutes, but it can make the entire bedroom look tidier. Straighten the sheets, fluff the pillows, and pull up the comforter.

While you’re at it, remove anything sitting on the bed that doesn’t belong there. It’s a small task that makes the room feel much more put together.

Clear the Kitchen Counters

Kitchen counters tend to collect mail, receipts, water bottles, grocery bags, small appliances, and all sorts of odds and ends. Put away anything you don’t use regularly, throw out the trash, and return misplaced items to their proper rooms.

You may find that clearing a few things gives you much more room to prepare meals and work in the kitchen.

Related: 14 Everday Items You Should Never Keep on Your Kitchen Counter

Clean Out a Junk Drawer

The junk drawer can quickly become a place for spare keys, batteries, old receipts, pens, tangled cords, and things nobody remembers keeping. Empty it out, throw away obvious trash, and move anything that belongs somewhere else.

Put the useful items back once you’ve sorted through everything. There’s no need to buy drawer organizers just to get it looking better.

Clear the Dresser and Nightstand

Bedroom furniture can collect a surprising amount of clutter, from chargers and books to jewelry, water bottles, receipts, and hair ties. Remove everything from the dresser and nightstand, then return only the things you actually use there.

Put away the rest and give the surfaces a quick wipe. Having fewer things sitting out can make the bedroom feel much calmer.

Toss Old Food From the Fridge

You don’t have to clean every shelf in the refrigerator to make a difference. Check for spoiled produce, expired products, forgotten leftovers, and sauces nobody uses anymore.

Throw away anything that’s no longer safe to eat and wipe up visible spills. You’ll have more room for groceries and a better idea of what’s already in your fridge.

Declutter One Pantry Shelf

Looking at an entire pantry can make the job feel like too much, so start with just one shelf. Remove expired food, items nobody likes, and duplicate products you don’t need.

Group similar foods together before putting everything back. You’ll find ingredients more easily and may avoid buying things you already have.

Go Through One Clothing Drawer

You don’t need to empty your entire closet to make progress. Choose one drawer, remove the clothes you no longer wear, and set aside anything that’s worn out or no longer fits.

Fold the pieces you’re keeping and return them to the drawer. Finishing one small section is much easier than spending hours sorting through every item of clothing you own.

Simplify the Living Room

Living rooms collect things because everyone uses them throughout the day. Blankets, toys, books, remote controls, cups, mail, and other household items can quickly take over the space.

Start with the coffee table and other visible surfaces, then straighten the couch and put away anything that belongs in another room.

Other Posts You Might Like

The post 10 Places to Declutter When You Only Have 10 Minutes first appeared on The Thrifty Apartment.