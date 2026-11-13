Once a load of laundry is finished, you probably remove the clothes and move on without giving the washing machine door another thought. But whether you leave it open or close it right away can affect how fresh your washer and eventually your clean laundry smells.

In most cases, the better habit is to leave the washer door or lid slightly open between uses. Allowing air to circulate helps the damp interior dry more thoroughly instead of trapping moisture where bacteria, mildew, and unpleasant odors can develop.

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Why Closing the Door Can Cause Musty Odors

A washing machine is designed to hold water without leaking, which means it also does an excellent job of holding moisture inside after the cycle ends. Closing the door immediately creates a dark, damp environment where musty smells can develop surprisingly quickly.

This is especially common with front-loading machines because their doors seal tightly. Moisture can remain inside the drum, around the rubber gasket, and in small crevices long after the laundry has been removed.

Related: Never Put These Items in Your Washing Machine

Front-Loading Washers Need More Airflow

Front-loading washers are particularly prone to moisture collecting in the rubber door seal. Water, detergent residue, lint, hair, and even small objects can settle inside the folds of the gasket, creating the perfect place for buildup and mildew.

After every load, check the seal and wipe away any visible water or debris with a clean cloth. Then leave the door open wide enough for air to move through the drum rather than shutting it completely.

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What About Top-Loading Washing Machines?

Top loaders usually do not seal as tightly as front-loading machines, but they can still remain damp after a wash. Leaving the lid open for several hours gives the basket and surrounding areas time to dry and may help prevent stale or musty odors.

Some people leave the lid open whenever the machine is not in use, while others close it once the interior has dried. Either approach can work as long as the washer gets enough ventilation after each load.

Related: You Might Be Washing These 12 Things (And It’s Damaging Your Washing Machine)

Don’t Forget the Detergent Drawer

The drum is not the only part of the washing machine that stays wet. Detergent and fabric-softener drawers can trap water and product residue, eventually developing slime, mold, or an unpleasant smell of their own.

After washing, pull the drawer open slightly so it can dry along with the drum. Remove and clean it regularly according to your machine’s instructions, including the compartment where the drawer slides into place.

Wipe Down the Rubber Seal

Leaving the door open helps, but it may not remove water already sitting inside the gasket. Run a dry cloth around and inside the seal after each laundry session, paying close attention to the lowest section where water tends to collect.

This quick habit also gives you a chance to find coins, buttons, hair, lint, or small socks before they create drainage or odor problems. It only takes a minute but can make a noticeable difference in how clean the washer stays.

Related: People Are Using a Bar of Soap for More Than Bathing and Washing Their Hands

Leaving the Door Cracked Is Usually Enough

You do not necessarily need to leave the washer door fully extended into the room all day. Many machines have a resting position that holds the door slightly ajar, and magnetic props are available for doors that swing shut.

The goal is simply to prevent the machine from being sealed while the interior is still damp. Once everything has dried, you can close the door if an open washer blocks a walkway or makes the room feel cluttered.

Check Your Owner’s Manual

Although allowing the washer to dry is widely recommended, care instructions can vary by machine. Some newer models include ventilation systems, automatic drying features, or specific maintenance settings that affect what should be done after a cycle.

Your owner’s manual should always be the final guide for cleaning and maintaining the appliance. It can also tell you how often to run a cleaning cycle and which products are safe to use.

The Bottom Line

For most washing machines, the door or lid should be left open for at least a while after every load. Giving the drum, gasket, and detergent compartments time to dry helps reduce trapped moisture, mold, mildew, and the odors that can eventually transfer to your laundry.

You do not have to leave the door hanging open forever. Once the washer is dry, closing it is fine but sealing it immediately after removing wet laundry is the habit most likely to leave your machine smelling less than fresh.

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The post Should you leave your washing machine door open or closed? Here’s what to know first appeared on The Thrifty Apartment.