Most homeowners would probably appreciate someone offering to help with yard work, especially during the fall when leaves seem to pile up faster than you can rake them.

But one homeowner recently found themselves in an awkward situation after discovering their neighbors doing something they never expected. While working from home, they noticed their older neighbors had entered their fenced backyard and started raking and blowing leaves without asking permission.

The gesture seemed well-intentioned, but the homeowner couldn’t help feeling uncomfortable. Was this simply an act of kindness, or had the neighbors crossed a boundary?

The homeowner shared their experience in a Reddit discussion, asking others whether this was normal neighborly behavior.

The homeowner wasn’t expecting anyone in their backyard

According to the post, the couple recently purchased their first home and hadn’t lived there very long. They have four large trees that were still dropping leaves, and while they’d been keeping up with the front yard, they planned to wait until most of the leaves had fallen before tackling the backyard.

Both homeowners work typical 8-to-5 schedules, leaving little daylight for outdoor chores during the week. But while working remotely one day, one of them noticed their neighbors had entered the fenced backyard and started cleaning up the leaves.

The neighbors were an older couple who had always been friendly and offered to help. One had even undergone hip surgery recently, which made the homeowner feel particularly uncomfortable about them taking on the physical work.

What bothered the homeowner wasn’t the free help. It was the fact that the neighbors had gone through the fence and entered their private backyard without asking, especially since the homeowner hadn’t requested assistance.

Reddit users were divided over whether the neighbors crossed a line

Many commenters suggested the neighbors were simply being kind. Some pointed out that retired people often enjoy staying active and helping younger neighbors who have busy work schedules.

Several users shared similar experiences with older neighbors who regularly mowed lawns, shoveled snow, or helped with outdoor chores without expecting anything in return. Others suggested the neighbors might have wanted to prevent fallen leaves from eventually blowing into their own yard.

But not everyone thought entering someone else’s property was appropriate, regardless of the intentions.

Some commenters argued that the neighbors should have asked first, particularly because the backyard was fenced. Others raised concerns about what might happen if one of the older neighbors fell or injured themselves while working on someone else’s property.

Many commenters encouraged the homeowner to have a friendly conversation. This would help the homeowner understand the neighbors’ intentions while giving them a chance to set boundaries if necessary.

Related: The Sweetest Houseplants With Naturally Heart-Shaped Leaves

A kind gesture can still create an awkward situation

The discussion highlights how differently people view neighborly relationships. For some, helping with yard work without being asked is a thoughtful gesture and a reminder of a community where neighbors look out for one another.

For others, entering a fenced backyard without permission feels like an invasion of privacy, even when the intentions are good.

In this case, there was no indication that the neighbors meant any harm, and the homeowner appeared willing to give them the benefit of the doubt. Whether the couple will continue helping with the yard work remains unknown.

Still, the situation raises an interesting question: Would you appreciate neighbors taking care of your yard without asking, or would you prefer they check with you first?

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