Having neighbors who respect your property can make a big difference in how comfortable you feel at home. But what happens when the people living across the street repeatedly treat your yard like an extension of their own, even after you’ve asked them to stop?

One homeowner says they’ve reached their breaking point after months of dealing with neighbors whose children regularly enter their property, drive remote-controlled cars across the lawn, and fly drones dangerously close to the house.

After several unsuccessful attempts to address the problem, the homeowner decided it was time to make their boundaries unmistakably clear.

In a recent Reddit post, the homeowner explained why they finally installed a No Trespassing sign and asked other users what reaction they should expect.

Image Credit: Deposit Photos

The Problems Started With the Neighbor’s Kids Playing in the Yard

According to the homeowner, the problems began earlier in the year when the neighbors’ children started using their property as a place to play. What might have initially seemed like children wandering into the wrong yard became a recurring problem involving large remote-controlled monster trucks, drones, and repeated trespassing.

The vehicles reportedly left ruts in the grass after the children drove them across the lawn following seven days of heavy rain. That incident prompted the homeowner to install a security camera, which they said later captured numerous occasions when the children entered the property without permission.

Even after being confronted, the children allegedly continued returning whenever the homeowner left, sometimes within minutes, despite the visible security camera.

The Situation Became a Safety Concern

The homeowner said the problems went beyond damaged grass. During a pest control visit, the neighbors allegedly allowed their children to approach an area where an angry yellowjacket nest was being removed, despite warnings to stay away because of the treatment and disturbed insects. The homeowner also described the neighbors’ large dog as aggressive and said it had repeatedly entered their property.

But the final straw came when the children allegedly began flying a drone onto the homeowner’s aging roof, repeatedly landing and taking off. Concerned about potential damage and costly repairs, the homeowner confronted them, but their father reportedly rolled his eyes and told them to go away.

About 30 minutes later, the homeowner claimed the children were flying the drone near the house again. Frustrated by the repeated incidents and the parents’ apparent lack of concern, the homeowner installed a No Trespassing sign directly across from the neighbors’ driveway, warning that the property was under 24-hour surveillance.

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Reddit Users Warned That a No Trespassing Sign Might Not Be Enough

Many Reddit users supported the homeowner’s decision to establish clearer boundaries, but several questioned whether a sign alone would stop the behavior. Commenters repeatedly recommended saving security camera footage, keeping records of each incident, and contacting local law enforcement to find out how to formally address repeated trespassing.

Others suggested installing a fence or another physical barrier to keep the children out of the yard. The drone activity also raised concerns, with some commenters recommending that the homeowner document any contact with the roof and report potentially unsafe flying to the Federal Aviation Administration.

However, users disagreed about the legal implications of flying drones over private property. While drone flights aren’t automatically considered trespassing, repeatedly landing one on someone’s roof could raise separate concerns about safety and property damage.

The Homeowner Just Wants Their Property Respected

What makes this situation particularly frustrating is that the homeowner says they’ve already tried addressing the problem directly.

They aren’t complaining about children occasionally playing outside or a ball accidentally landing in the yard. According to their account, the children repeatedly entered the property after being told not to, while their parents were aware of the behavior.

The homeowner has now taken the additional step of posting a warning sign, but whether that will resolve the dispute remains to be seen.

The discussion also raises a question many homeowners can relate to: How many times should you have to ask your neighbors to respect your property before taking further action?

For now, the homeowner is waiting to see how the neighbors respond to the sign. Whether it leads to a change in behavior or another confrontation is still unknown.

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