Hotel rooms often come with little extras that make your stay more comfortable. You might find tiny bottles of shampoo by the sink, coffee packets beside the machine, slippers near the bed, or a few snacks waiting for you.

Some of these items are yours to keep, while others belong to the hotel and should stay in the room. Knowing the difference can save you from an unexpected charge after checkout.

Here are 10 hotel room items you can usually take home without paying extra.

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1. Travel-Size Toiletries

Small bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and lotion are usually provided for guests to use and keep. If you don’t finish them during your stay, you can pack them for your next trip or keep them in your gym bag.

Some hotels even provide products from local brands or well-known skincare lines. Just check that the toiletries are complimentary rather than part of a paid amenity package.

Related: 14 Ways Guests Make Hotel Employees’ Jobs More Difficult

2. Complimentary Toothbrushes and Toothpaste

Forgot your toothbrush at home? Many hotels offer small dental kits through the front desk or place them in the bathroom for guests who need them.

These complimentary items are meant for individual use, so you can take them home after your stay. An extra toothbrush and travel-size toothpaste can come in handy for another trip or an overnight bag.

3. Coffee, Tea, and Sugar Packets

The coffee packets, tea bags, sugar, and sweeteners beside your in-room coffee machine are usually free for guests. If you don’t use everything, you can take the unopened packets with you.

They’re small enough to slip into your bag and can be useful during another trip. Just check whether the coffee station is complimentary or connected to a paid minibar service.

4. Disposable Slippers

Those lightweight slippers placed near the bed are usually meant for guests to use and keep. Hotels generally don’t reuse disposable slippers, so there’s no need to leave them behind.

You can wear them around the house, pack them for another trip, or keep them handy for hotel stays where you’d rather not walk barefoot.

5. Sewing Kits

A small sewing kit can come in handy if a button falls off or a hem starts coming loose while you’re away. Hotels often provide these little kits for guests who need a quick clothing repair.

Since they’re usually complimentary, you can take one home after your stay. Keep it in your suitcase or travel bag for the next time a clothing emergency comes up.

6. Pens and Notepads

Hotel-branded pens and small notepads are often intended for guests to take home. Some hotels print their name and contact information on these items, making them a simple form of advertising.

They’re handy for grocery lists, reminders, travel notes, or keeping in your desk drawer. Stick to basic branded stationery rather than taking decorative desk accessories or expensive writing sets.

7. Complimentary Bottled Water

Some hotels provide bottled water as part of their standard room amenities. If the bottles are clearly marked as complimentary, you can usually take them when you leave.

An unopened bottle can be useful for the drive home or your next outing. Check the label before packing it, though, because water placed in a minibar may come with an extra charge.

8. Shower Caps and Vanity Kits

Hotels often provide small bathroom kits with items such as shower caps, cotton swabs, cotton pads, and nail files. These are individual-use amenities, so unopened extras are usually yours to keep.

A spare shower cap can also be useful at home or while traveling. Some people even use one to cover shoes before packing them in a suitcase.

9. Complimentary Snacks

Some hotels leave welcome snacks in the room, such as granola bars, cookies, crackers, or trail mix. If they’re clearly labeled as free, you can enjoy them during your stay or take the unopened ones home.

Check the packaging before grabbing anything from the counter or minibar. Snacks that aren’t marked complimentary may be charged to your room, sometimes at much higher prices than you’d pay at a grocery store.

10. Postcards, Maps, and Local Guides

Hotels often leave postcards, brochures, maps, and visitor guides in rooms to help guests explore the area. These printed materials are usually free to take, especially if they’re provided for visitors.

They also make easy souvenirs because they take up very little space in your luggage. A postcard or local map can be a nice reminder of places you visited during your trip.

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