15 Things Taking Up Space Because You Might Need Them One Day

Almost every home has a closet, garage, or storage bin filled with things someone is keeping for “just in case.” Maybe you’ll need it for a repair, find a use for it someday, or pass it along to your kids. The problem is that years can go by without any of those things happening.

It’s easy to keep putting off the decision to get rid of something, especially if it might come in handy later. But plenty of these items end up collecting dust and taking up room that could be used for things you actually need.

Here are 15 common things people hold onto for someday, even though they may never get around to using them.

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Old Cell Phones

It’s common to keep old phones because they contain photos, contacts, or files you don’t want to lose. Once those memories and important information have been backed up, an outdated phone often ends up sitting in a drawer for years.

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Boxes Electronics Came In

TV boxes, laptop packaging, and appliance boxes can take up a surprising amount of room in a garage or closet. Unless you expect to return the item or move soon, keeping the original packaging usually isn’t worth the storage space.

Related: 12 Things to Never Buy at Home Depot

Clothes That No Longer Fit

Some people hold onto clothes that are too small, hoping they’ll fit one day again, while others save larger sizes just in case. If you’ve gone several years without wearing those pieces, passing them along could be a better use of the space.

Related: 15 Things to Never Buy From BJ’s Wholesale Club

Broken Items Waiting to Be Repaired

A broken lamp, small appliance, piece of furniture, or old gadget can easily become part of a growing repair pile. If you’ve put off fixing it for months or years, be honest about whether you’ll ever get around to it.

Related: 15 Things in Your House That Could Accidentally Harm Your Pets

Random Cords and Chargers

Many homes have a drawer packed with cables that no one can identify or remember using. If you no longer own the device a cord belongs to, there’s little reason to keep it taking up space.

Duplicate Kitchen Gadgets

Extra slow cookers, bread makers, fondue pots, and specialty appliances often get saved for parties or recipes you might try someday. If they’ve been sitting in a cabinet for years, someone else may get far more use out of them.

Leftover Building Materials

Spare tile, paint, flooring, and hardware can be handy for small repairs around the house. Keeping a modest amount makes sense, but storing piles of leftovers from projects you finished years ago can turn into unnecessary clutter.

Craft Supplies From Abandoned Hobbies

Yarn, fabric, scrapbook paper, and art supplies are easy to accumulate when you take up a new hobby. If you haven’t touched those supplies in years, donating them gives another person a chance to put them to use.

Instruction Manuals

Many product manuals are available online, which makes it unnecessary to keep a thick folder full of paper instructions. You might still want to save manuals for specialty equipment, but most everyday appliances don’t require a permanent paper copy.

Extra Furniture

Old chairs, dressers, tables, and shelves often get moved into spare rooms, garages, or storage units because they might be useful someday. If no one has needed them for years, they may be taking up room without serving a purpose.

Children’s Baby Gear

High chairs, strollers, bassinets, and baby swings can remain in storage long after the children have outgrown them. If your family doesn’t plan to use them again, selling or donating these items can free up a lot of space.

Collections No Longer Enjoyed

A collection that once meant a lot can become something you store out of habit. If those items have been packed away for years and you no longer enjoy them, passing them on may make more sense than continuing to store them.

Free Promotional Items

Reusable bags, coffee mugs, water bottles, tote bags, and giveaway T-shirts tend to pile up because they’re free and seem useful at the time. Most people end up reaching for the same few favorites while the rest stay tucked away in cupboards and drawers.

“Just in Case” Household Items

Extra flower vases, serving dishes, folding chairs, and miscellaneous household supplies can be tempting to keep for guests or special occasions. Having a few spares is reasonable, but there’s little benefit to storing more than you’ll ever use.

Sentimental Items With No Clear Purpose

Some belongings are difficult to part with because they bring back memories or remind us of people and places from the past. You don’t have to keep every keepsake forever, especially if it’s been sitting untouched in a box for years and no longer holds much meaning for you.

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The post 15 Things Taking Up Space Because You Might Need Them One Day first appeared on The Thrifty Apartment.