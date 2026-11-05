8 Small Ways Busy Parents Can Make Their Days Less Exhausting

If you’ve ever dropped onto the couch at the end of a day filled with school drop-offs, work, kids’ activities, and dinner, you’re in good company. A survey of 2,000 U.S. millennial parents found that 77% feel everyday life becomes more hectic and unpredictable once the school year begins.

A busy family schedule can be hard to keep up with, especially when parents are juggling several responsibilities at once. A few changes to daily routines may help take some pressure off and make weekdays easier to handle.

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1. Simplify Your Weeknight Dinners

Dinner doesn’t need to involve a new recipe or a lot of time in the kitchen every evening. The survey found that 90% of parents struggle to think of new dinner ideas during the school week, while 78% are more likely to choose quick, easy meals to save time.

Keep a list of meals your family already enjoys, including a few options that take little preparation. Having those ideas ready can save you from making another decision when you’re already tired.

Related: 12 Things Our Parents and Grandparents Taught Us That Still Matter

2. Plan Tomorrow Before Bed

A little preparation before bedtime can make the next morning less stressful. Set out clothes, pack backpacks, fill water bottles, and check the family’s schedule so everyone knows what needs to happen.

These small tasks can prevent last-minute searching and rushing around when it’s time to leave.

Related: 8 Things Parents Do That Their Children May Never Forget

3. Accept That Convenience Can Be Worth It

Parents sometimes feel they should prepare every meal from scratch, but busy weeks don’t always allow for that. More than half of the parents surveyed (58%) said they use more pre-made or easy-to-prepare meal components than they did the previous year.

Using prepared ingredients or picking up an easy meal can save time on nights when there’s too much going on. It doesn’t mean you care any less about what your family eats.

Related: 19 Things Kids Did in the 1960s That Parents Would Never Allow Today

4. Batch Your Errands

Running one errand at a time can leave you spending much of the week in the car. Try grouping grocery shopping, pharmacy visits, and other stops into one outing when your schedule allows.

Fewer separate trips can give you more time at home and make it easier to keep track of what still needs to get done.

Related: Adults Are Moving Back in With Their Parents and It’s Becoming the New Normal

5. Build in a Weekly Meal Plan

Deciding what to cook can become a daily source of stress. The survey found that 30% of parents worry about dinner ideas several times a day during the school week.

Planning five dinners ahead of time can take that question off your mind for most of the week. It also gives you a clearer grocery list and makes it easier to use ingredients you already have.

6. Protect Your Sleep When You Can

Keeping up with school schedules and family responsibilities can cut into a parent’s rest. In the survey, 40% of parents said they sacrifice sleep to manage everything on their plates.

Getting to bed earlier, even a few nights a week, may help you feel less worn out. If late-night chores are eating into your rest, consider leaving some of them for another day.

7. Let Go of Perfect

Some days, dinner will come from the freezer, an activity may have to be skipped, and the house won’t look the way you’d like. That’s part of life when there’s a lot happening at once.

You don’t have to meet every expectation every day. Giving yourself room to do less during especially busy weeks can take away some of the pressure.

8. Ask for Help

Parents in the survey said help with grocery shopping, easier meal options, and having more free time could reduce their stress. Those needs can be hard to meet when one person is handling most of the family responsibilities.

Try sharing school pickups with another family, ordering groceries online, or asking your partner to take charge of dinner one evening a week. Even a little help can make the week feel less demanding.

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The post 8 Small Ways Busy Parents Can Make Their Days Less Exhausting first appeared on The Thrifty Apartment.