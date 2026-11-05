Parents Spend Nearly 15 Workdays a Year Driving Their Kids Around

If it feels like you’re spending half your day driving once the school year begins, you’re probably right. Between school drop-offs, afternoon pickups, sports practices, music lessons, and club meetings, parents can spend a surprising amount of time shuttling their kids from one place to another.

A recent Talker Research survey commissioned by Bob Evans Farms found that parents spend an average of 38 minutes each school day driving their children to and from school-related activities. Across a typical 180-day school year, that comes to 6,858 minutes, or nearly 15 full eight-hour workdays spent in the car.

The survey offers a closer look at how much time family transportation takes up and why so many parents feel pressed for time during the school year.

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School Drop-Offs and Pickups Add Up Quickly

A quick drive to school in the morning and another trip home in the afternoon may seem like a small part of the day. After months of repeating the same routine, those minutes turn into hours of time spent on the road.

For many families, school transportation is a daily commitment that leaves little room for changes or unexpected errands.

Related: 12 Things Our Parents and Grandparents Taught Us That Still Matter

Extracurricular Activities Keep Families on the Go

The driving often continues long after the school day ends. Sports practices, dance classes, tutoring sessions, theater rehearsals, and other activities can send parents back out for another round of pickups and drop-offs.

Some families make several trips across town in a single afternoon just to get everyone to their scheduled activities. Coordinating those trips can make an already busy day feel even longer.

Related: 8 Things Parents Do That Their Children May Never Forget

Every Minute Behind the Wheel Adds Up

A 10-minute school run or a quick drive to soccer practice may not seem like much on its own. When those trips happen several times a day, five days a week, the total can reach nearly 15 full workdays over a school year.

The survey puts a number on a part of parenting that often goes unnoticed: all the hours spent driving children to school, practices, performances, and other activities. Parents may not mark every trip on the family calendar, but those hours are a regular part of keeping the household running.

The daily driving can wear parents out, especially when several children have different schedules. Still, each trip helps kids get to class, spend time with friends, and take part in the activities they enjoy.

Related: 13 Things Our Parents Had in Their Homes That You Rarely See Today

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The post Parents Spend Nearly 15 Workdays a Year Driving Their Kids Around first appeared on The Thrifty Apartment.