Neighbor keeps parking on homeowner’s lawn because their driveway is full, even after being told to stop

Having a neighbor who occasionally parks in front of your house is one thing. But what happens when they start parking on your actual lawn and refuse to stop, even after you’ve asked them repeatedly?

That’s the frustrating situation one homeowner recently shared on Reddit. According to the homeowner, their neighbor has been using their lawn as an extra parking space because their own driveway is already occupied by other vehicles.

The homeowner has tried talking to the neighbor, sending a polite letter, and even installing multiple No Parking signs. None of it has worked.

“I’m at my wit’s end,” the homeowner wrote, explaining that the neighbor keeps ignoring their requests.

Now they’re considering involving their homeowners association (HOA) and asking Reddit whether there’s a better way to handle the situation.

Photo by Kashif Afridi on Unsplash

Reddit Users Say It’s Time to Stop Asking Nicely

Redditors suggest the homeowner tow the vehicle. One commenter kept their advice simple: “Tow their car or get the HOA to do it.”

Others recommended contacting a local towing company ahead of time to find out what documentation and notices might be required. Several also suggested taking photographs of the vehicle parked on the lawn, particularly with the No Parking signs visible.

Another commenter shared a similar experience involving a neighbor who repeatedly parked where they weren’t supposed to. According to that person, the homeowners association eventually had the vehicle towed, and the problem never happened again.

Some readers suggested placing large decorative rocks along the lawn’s edge to prevent vehicles from driving onto the grass in the first place.

When a Neighbor Won’t Respect Property Boundaries

The homeowner has already made several attempts to resolve the issue without escalating the disagreement.

Before arranging a tow, homeowners facing a similar situation should confirm their property boundaries and check local towing requirements. An HOA or local authorities may also clarify the appropriate next steps.

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