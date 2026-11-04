Homeowner removes bench from front yard after neighbors treat it like public property

A homeowner’s decision to move a wooden bench from their front yard sparked a heated online debate after neighbors complained they could no longer use it while waiting for the school bus.

What started as a simple convenience for local families eventually turned into a frustrating situation involving litter, complaints, and disagreements over private property.

The homeowner shared the experience on Reddit, asking whether removing the bench was unreasonable after neighbors began treating it as a permanent part of the neighborhood bus stop.

Image Credit: pexels-marius-laurentiu-butan

A family bench became the neighborhood’s favorite waiting spot

In a post shared on Reddit, the homeowner explained that their grandfather built the wooden bench years earlier. It sat near the edge of the front yard, facing the sidewalk, but remained on private property.

A few months earlier, the local school district had moved a bus stop directly in front of the house. Parents waiting with their children quickly noticed the bench and began using it to sit.

At first, the homeowner didn’t mind. Neighbors resting on the bench while waiting for the bus wasn’t an issue, and it gradually became part of their daily routine.

But that arrangement didn’t last.

The homeowner grew tired of cleaning up after everyone

According to the post, people eventually began leaving garbage around the bench, including coffee cups, snack wrappers, and even a bag of dirty diapers.

The homeowner said they asked several parents to clean up after themselves, but the problem continued.

Rather than keep dealing with the mess, the homeowner moved the bench onto the front porch. There was another reason for the decision, too. Their mother had bad knees and could use a comfortable place to sit when visiting.

The bench was still on the property, just no longer available to everyone waiting for the school bus.

A neighbor complained that removing the bench was selfish

The situation took another turn when a neighbor knocked on the homeowner’s door to ask what had happened to the bench.

After learning that it had been moved, the neighbor reportedly called the decision selfish because parents now had to stand outside for approximately 15 minutes while waiting for the bus.

The neighbor also mentioned an older grandmother who had relied on the bench because she had difficulty standing for extended periods.

That part left the homeowner feeling conflicted. They hadn’t intended to inconvenience anyone, particularly someone with mobility issues.

Still, the bench had never been installed for public use, and nobody had asked permission to turn it into a neighborhood waiting area.

Reddit commenters largely sided with the homeowner

Many readers argued that the homeowner had every right to move the bench. One commenter pointed out that owning a home doesn’t make someone responsible for providing public seating, especially when visitors are leaving garbage behind.

Others suggested that parents could bring folding chairs if they needed somewhere to sit. Several readers also recommended contacting the school district to request a proper public bench or discuss relocating the bus stop.

Some commenters raised concerns about potential liability if someone were injured while using the bench on private property. Whether the homeowner would actually be legally responsible would depend on local laws and the circumstances.

Another point that came up repeatedly was the bench’s sentimental value. Because the homeowner’s grandfather had built it, several readers felt there was even more reason to protect it from damage or excessive use.

When a neighborly favor becomes an expectation

The disagreement raises an interesting question about how easily a personal belonging can become something neighbors expect to use.

The homeowner initially had no problem sharing the bench. Only after repeated littering and ignored requests did they decide to move it.

What makes the situation particularly frustrating is that the bench had been available as a courtesy, not because the homeowner had any obligation to provide it.

For now, the bench has a new spot on the porch, where the homeowner’s mother can use it during visits.

And while the neighbors may miss having somewhere to sit, the story reminds us that being allowed to use someone else’s property doesn’t automatically make it public property.

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The post Homeowner removes bench from front yard after neighbors treat it like public property first appeared on The Thrifty Apartment.