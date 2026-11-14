Mary’s Cafe in Strawn. Photo: Larry D. Moore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Strawn is a Palo Pinto County town of only a few hundred residents just off Interstate 20, but on a busy day the line of trucks outside Mary’s Cafe suggests otherwise. The draw is a chicken-fried steak big enough that many diners split even the smaller size.

Here is what to know before making the drive.

A small-town cafe with a long run

Mary Tretter began working at the restaurant in 1984, when it was called the Polka Dot, and by 1986 had taken it over and renamed it Mary’s Cafe, according to a feature by The Texas Bucket List. It has since become a regular stop for locals and road-trippers alike.

The approach is simple: serve more than enough. Plenty of diners leave with a to-go box.

About that chicken-fried steak

The chicken-fried steak comes in more than one size, and even the smaller one is generous. The larger plate can hang over the edges, which is why sides often arrive separately.

One detail sets Mary’s apart. The Texas Bucket List reported that the steaks are cooked on a flat-top griddle rather than dropped into a deep fryer, giving the crust a softer, homestyle texture. The same feature reported that the cafe goes through more than 50,000 pounds of chicken-fried steak a year.

What else is on the menu

Chicken-fried steak is the headliner, but the kitchen turns out other country-cafe standards, including oversized burgers that have their own following, according to The Texas Bucket List. Specials and prices change, so ask your server what is available that day.

Getting to Strawn

Strawn is roughly an hour and a half west of Fort Worth and about two and a half hours from Dallas, most of it on I-20. From Abilene, it is a little over an hour east. The cafe sits on Grant Avenue in the small downtown, so it is easy to find.

The drive pairs well with a wider day in the area. The hills and lakes of Palo Pinto County make for a scenic route, and the historic square in Granbury is a reasonable stop on the way out or back for travelers coming from the Fort Worth side.

Tips before you go

Confirm hours first. Mary’s does not keep a full website, and small-town cafe schedules can change. Call or check the cafe’s social media before driving out.

Mary’s does not keep a full website, and small-town cafe schedules can change. Call or check the cafe’s social media before driving out. Come hungry or plan to share. Portions are the point.

Portions are the point. Expect company. Weekends and lunch hours can bring a crowd.

Weekends and lunch hours can bring a crowd. Bring a cooler. Leftovers travel better on ice if you are continuing down the road.

A Texas classic

Chicken-fried steak is about as Texan as a meal gets: a tenderized beef cutlet, breaded and cooked, covered in cream gravy and served with potatoes. Nearly every small-town cafe in the state has its own version.

What has kept Mary’s in the conversation for decades is the combination of sheer size and that griddle-cooked crust. For anyone keeping a list of classic Texas cafes, it is a frequent entry.

If you go