5 Texas Hill Country drives for a quiet winter road trip, including the Twisted Sisters near Leakey

Ranch to Market Road 337 near Leakey, part of the Twisted Sisters loop. Photo: Larry D. Moore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Spring wildflower season gets most of the attention, but the Texas Hill Country’s back roads are quieter in late fall and winter, with clear views across the limestone hills and rivers. Several classic routes run past small towns, state parks and riverside stops.

Here are five scenic Hill Country drives, listed with the nearest town, for a weekend road trip.

1. The Twisted Sisters, Leakey

Ranch to Market roads 335, 336 and 337 form a loop west of Medina nicknamed the “Twisted Sisters.” RM 337 alone runs about 56 miles from Camp Wood through Leakey toward Vanderpool and Medina, according to Texas Department of Transportation highway records.

The roads climb and drop through canyon country with sharp curves and switchbacks, crossing the Frio and Sabinal rivers. Rider magazine has warned drivers to watch for deer and loose cattle, and the route is popular with motorcyclists.

2. Devil’s Backbone, Wimberley

Ranch Road 32, known as the Devil’s Backbone, follows the crest of a long ridge between Ranch to Market Road 12 near Wimberley and U.S. 281 south of Blanco, according to Texas Escapes. Wide views open up on both sides of the road.

Several side roads lead toward Canyon Lake, and from Blanco it is a short drive west to Luckenbach or north to Fredericksburg.

3. Willow City Loop, Fredericksburg

This narrow 13-mile road runs north of Fredericksburg, reached by driving about 13 miles north on Texas 16 to Willow City and turning east on Ranch Road 1323, according to the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Time Travel guide.

The land along the loop is privately owned, and the commission discourages stopping, parking or exploring along the way. It is best known for spring wildflowers, but the winding route over cattle guards and creek crossings is quieter the rest of the year.

4. River Road, New Braunfels

River Road follows the Lower Guadalupe River for about 12 miles between New Braunfels and Canyon Lake, Texas Highways has reported. The road crosses the river several times, at spots known as the First through Fourth crossings, beneath limestone bluffs.

Bald cypress trees line the banks, and campgrounds, outfitters and a few restaurants sit along the route. Summer tubing traffic is heavy, so cooler months are a calmer time for a scenic drive.

5. Park Road 4, Burnet

Park Road 4 runs about 15.5 miles between Texas 29 near Buchanan Dam and U.S. 281 south of Burnet, passing Inks Lake State Park and Longhorn Cavern State Park. The Civilian Conservation Corps built the first several miles in the mid-1930s.

The road was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Park Road 4 Historic District in 2011, according to the National Park Service.

Tips for Hill Country drives