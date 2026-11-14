Sugar Land Town Square. Photo: Ed Schipul via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5).

Fort Bend County is getting a large new Asian grocery store. H Mart will hold the grand opening of its Sugar Land location on Thursday, Nov. 19, starting at 10 a.m., The Korea Daily reported.

The store at 3665 Highway 6 covers about 64,000 square feet and will be H Mart’s ninth store in Texas, according to the newspaper.

A food hall with 11 brands

Along with groceries, the Sugar Land store will have a food hall featuring 11 restaurant and bakery brands serving Korean, Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese food, The Korea Daily reported.

The lineup includes Tosokchon, Sogongdong Tofu Village, Fooradak Chicken, Gold Dumpling, Wok Bar, Tous les Jours and Hey Yogurt, among others, according to the report. That makes it a lunch or dinner stop as much as a grocery run.

Why it matters for Sugar Land

Sugar Land and the wider Fort Bend area have one of the most diverse populations in the Houston region, and specialty grocery options have been growing to match. For many families, an H Mart close by means less driving into Houston for Asian produce, seafood, snacks and pantry staples.

The new store adds to a busy Highway 6 retail corridor, so expect heavier traffic around the shopping center on opening day.

Opening day offers

According to The Korea Daily, shoppers who spend $30 or more on opening day will receive free gifts. New members who sign up for H Mart’s Smart Rewards Card, and existing members who update their email address, can get a free folding shopping bag while supplies last.

If you go