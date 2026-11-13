A Route 66 welcome sign in McLean. Photo: Barbara Brannon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

Gray County commissioners have agreed to close the small county-owned airport near McLean, the Panhandle town best known for its stretch of historic Route 66. The Pampa News reported the decision from the Commissioners Court’s Nov. 2 meeting.

How the decision came about

According to The Pampa News, Commissioner Logan Hudson received an email from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Aviation Division asking about the airport’s current condition and operating status. After looking into it, Hudson told the court that continuing to maintain the airport is not feasible and that the county should let TxDOT handle it as the agency sees fit.

The court agreed to close the airport, and Hudson will notify TxDOT Aviation, the newspaper reported.

About the airport

Federal aviation data listed on AirNav describes Mc Lean/Gray County Airport as a public-use field owned by Gray County, about 3 miles east of McLean. It has a single asphalt runway, 3,225 feet long and 50 feet wide, listed in fair condition, and it is unattended.

The Pampa News did not report a closing date, how often the field is used or what will happen to the property.

Other business from the meeting

Commissioners approved an unbudgeted $12,599 contract with Childers Brothers to stabilize and level the sinking north sidewalk at the Gray County Courthouse, according to The Pampa News.

County Judge Porter reported that bathrooms at the 4-H bull barns are not ADA compliant, and the court gave her permission to seek renovations, the newspaper said.

The court approved its Fiscal Year 2027 resolution for a state indigent defense grant.

A proposal to retain an outside attorney for future economic development and tax abatement questions died for lack of a motion.

Why it matters

Small rural airfields are often used by crop dusters, private pilots and occasional medical or emergency flights, and each one carries ongoing costs for the county that owns it, from pavement and lighting to inspections. Closing the McLean field means one less maintenance obligation in the county budget.

Pilots in the area still have the Perry Lefors Field in Pampa, the county’s main airport, roughly 40 miles away. Anyone who uses the McLean field should watch for official notices on when it will close.

What to know