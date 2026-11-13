City Market and the 600 block of East Davis Street in Luling. Photo: Larry D. Moore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Luling, a Caldwell County town on Interstate 10 between San Antonio and Houston, is known for oil pump jacks, old brick storefronts along the railroad tracks and one of the best-known barbecue joints in Central Texas. City Market has been smoking meat on East Davis Street since 1958.

How City Market got its start

Brothers Howard and Lanos Ellis opened City Market in 1958 after learning the trade at Kreuz Market in Lockhart, according to the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Time Travel guide. They ran it together until 1969, then handed daily operations to longtime employee Joe Capello.

The commission says descendants of the Ellis family still own the business, and it was named a Texas Treasure Business in 2022, a state recognition for companies operating 50 years or more. In an oral history recorded by the Southern Foodways Alliance, Capello said he started at City Market as a boy in 1959.

One note to avoid confusion: Luling City Market in Houston is a separate restaurant. The original is in Luling.

How ordering works

City Market follows the old Central Texas routine, and first-timers do better knowing it in advance.

Head to the pit room. Meat is cut in a room at the back of the dining hall. Brisket, pork ribs and sausage are sold by the pound and served on butcher paper.

Meat is cut in a room at the back of the dining hall. Brisket, pork ribs and sausage are sold by the pound and served on butcher paper. Then the front counter. Drinks and sides are handled separately up front.

Drinks and sides are handled separately up front. Don’t expect forks. The no-fork tradition is part of the place, the Southern Foodways Alliance noted. Bread, onions, pickles and peppers round out the meal.

The no-fork tradition is part of the place, the Southern Foodways Alliance noted. Bread, onions, pickles and peppers round out the meal. Try the sauce. City Market’s thin, orange, mustard-tinged sauce sits on the tables and is one of the most recognizable in Texas barbecue.

Many regulars build an order around the house sausage, a few slices of brisket and a rib or two.

Hours and timing

The Luling Area Chamber of Commerce lists City Market as open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed Sunday. Like any barbecue joint it can sell out of certain cuts, so earlier is better. The restaurant does not keep a detailed website, so calling ahead at 830-875-9019 is a good idea.

An oil boomtown with a sense of humor

An oil strike in the 1920s turned the farm town into a boomtown, and pump jacks still dot the area. Many have been painted into whimsical characters, and the chamber of commerce on East Davis Street can point visitors to them.

Downtown, the Luling Oil Museum tells the story of the Central Texas oil boom, a short walk from City Market. Check with the chamber for current museum hours.

More to see nearby

Zedler Mill: A restored mill on the San Marcos River with a park and paddling.

A restored mill on the San Marcos River with a park and paddling. Luling Bar-B-Q: Just down East Davis Street, if your group wants to compare.

Just down East Davis Street, if your group wants to compare. Palmetto State Park: A few miles south of town, with dwarf palmettos, swampy boardwalks and an oxbow lake.

A few miles south of town, with dwarf palmettos, swampy boardwalks and an oxbow lake. Lockhart: About 15 miles north on U.S. 183, for a two-town barbecue run.

Luling’s biggest annual event, the Watermelon Thump, is held each June.

If you go

Where: City Market, 633 E. Davis St., Luling (Caldwell County); about an hour from San Antonio or Austin and about two hours from Houston.

City Market, 633 E. Davis St., Luling (Caldwell County); about an hour from San Antonio or Austin and about two hours from Houston. Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday, per the Luling chamber.

Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday, per the Luling chamber. Phone: 830-875-9019.

830-875-9019. Order: Meats by the pound in the back pit room; sides and drinks up front.

Hours can change, so call ahead before driving in.