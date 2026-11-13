Indian Lodge in Davis Mountains State Park, built by the Civilian Conservation Corps. Photo: Larry D. Moore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

During the Great Depression, young men in the Civilian Conservation Corps built roads, cabins, lodges and dams in Texas state parks using native stone and timber. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the CCC built more than 30 parks in Texas, and much of that 1930s handiwork is still in daily use.

Cooler weather makes winter a comfortable time to walk these parks and look closely at the stonework. Here are six CCC-built state parks, listed with the nearest town.

1. Bastrop State Park, Bastrop

The National Park Service, the CCC and the Texas State Parks Board teamed up in 1933 to design and build this park’s facilities, according to TPWD. Architect Arthur Fehr used native materials so the stone cabins would blend into the landscape.

The park’s refectory was built with native cedar, oak, walnut and pine and red sandstone quarried nearby. TPWD says Bastrop was named a National Historic Landmark in 1997, one of only seven CCC parks in the nation with that status.

2. Mother Neff State Park, near Moody

Gov. Pat Neff donated his family’s 250-acre park to the state in 1934, and the park officially opened in 1937, according to TPWD. CCC Company 817, with more than 200 men, worked there from 1934 to 1938, building roads, trails and picnic areas from limestone and local timber.

Among the CCC structures is a stone water tower with an observation deck overlooking the valley. As of Sept. 8, 2026, TPWD lists the Rock Tabernacle and Breezeway pavilions and the south gate as closed.

3. Indian Lodge, Fort Davis

Inside Davis Mountains State Park at about 5,200 feet, Indian Lodge is a white adobe hotel with 39 rooms. TPWD says CCC enrollees molded the adobe blocks for its walls, and CCC workers in Bastrop built its furniture.

The lodge’s Black Bear Restaurant serves breakfast and lunch Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to TPWD. Overnight stays require a reservation.

4. Balmorhea State Park, near Balmorhea

The CCC built Balmorhea’s famous spring-fed pool, the San Solomon Courts lodging and the bathhouses in the 1930s, according to TPWD. The pool covers 1.3 acres, reaches 25 feet deep and stays between 72 and 76 degrees year-round.

TPWD says more than 15 million gallons of water from San Solomon Springs flow through the pool each day. The agency recommends buying day passes in advance.

5. Daingerfield State Park, Daingerfield

Two CCC companies built this East Texas park between 1935 and 1939, according to TPWD: Company 2891 and Company 1801(C), a Black unit. Their work includes the small lake and its dam, a boathouse, the Bass Lodge and a scenic road.

The original bathhouse and concession stand, called the Combination Building, now serves as a recreation hall and park store. TPWD notes the eight-pointed stars set into its walls.

6. Lockhart State Park, Lockhart

CCC Company 3803 began building this Caldwell County park in 1935, according to TPWD. The crew completed most of the park’s buildings, including a group hall with an outdoor dance pavilion, a stone water tower and stone vehicle and foot bridges.

The park’s nine-hole golf course was built by Works Progress Administration workers, not the CCC, TPWD notes. Lockhart’s barbecue joints are a short drive away.

What to know before you go