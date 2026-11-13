Ice-coated agave during a winter freeze in Cedar Park. Photo: Daniel Ziegler via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

The first freeze of the season is usually just around the corner for much of North and Central Texas. The average first 32-degree reading at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport comes on Nov. 22, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, based on records dating to 1898.

Some years it arrives much earlier. The weather service lists the earliest first freeze on record at DFW as Oct. 22, 1898.

Texas A&M AgriLife experts say the time to prepare is before a freeze warning goes out, when supplies are still on store shelves.

Protecting pipes

Joel Pigg, a program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service who coordinates the Texas Well Owner Network, advises buying pipe wrap and heat tape early because they often sell out once freeze warnings are issued, AgriLife Today reported. He recommends focusing first on pipes in attics and exterior walls and shielding pipes from wind, which speeds freezing.

Pigg said most Texas freezes come between late January and February, so protections put in place now should stay up through March or April.

Austin Water’s cold weather guidance adds a few steps that apply to most Texas homes:

Make sure everyone in the house knows where the main water shutoff valve is.

Disconnect garden hoses, cover outdoor faucets and drain automatic sprinkler systems.

During a freeze, let faucets drip at a trickle and open cabinet doors under sinks on exterior walls.

If a pipe freezes, shut off the water and use gentle heat such as a hair dryer. Never use an open flame.

Protecting plants

Mike Arnold, a horticulture professor and director of The Gardens at Texas A&M University, told AgriLife Today that well-watered plants survive freezes better than drought-stressed ones. He recommends watering thoroughly ahead of a freeze and adding 2 to 3 inches of organic mulch to protect roots.

Arnold suggests covering cold-sensitive plants with frost cloth or blankets and removing the covers once temperatures climb back above freezing. He also advises leaving dead growth on perennials, palms and many woody plants until late winter, because pruning too early can lead to more freeze damage.

Protecting pets and livestock

Dr. Lori Teller of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences recommends bringing pets indoors during freezing weather. Small, short-coated, elderly and very young pets are most at risk, according to AgriLife Today.

Signs of hypothermia in pets include shivering, pale gums and reluctance to walk. Teller also notes that salt and chemical de-icers can irritate paws, so wipe feet with warm water after walks.

For livestock owners, Dr. Eric Kneese said the basics are reducing wind exposure, keeping animals dry, making sure water does not freeze over and providing enough feed.

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