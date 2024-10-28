Open in App
    • The Tennessean

    Tennessee Lottery Cash4Life, Cash 3 Evening results for Oct. 27, 2024

    By Tennessean Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTXCG_0wPAeAO400

    The Tennessee Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Oct. 27, 2024, results for each game:

    Winning Cash4Life numbers from Oct. 27 drawing

    01-04-15-29-56, Cash Ball: 03

    Check Cash4Life payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Cash 3 numbers from Oct. 27 drawing

    Evening: 3-7-1, Wild: 9

    Check Cash 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Cash 4 numbers from Oct. 27 drawing

    Evening: 1-4-4-3, Wild: 9

    Check Cash 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Daily Tennessee Jackpot numbers from Oct. 27 drawing

    01-04-30-34-38

    Check Daily Tennessee Jackpot payouts and previous drawings here.

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

    All Tennessee Lottery retailers will redeem prizes up to $599.

    For prizes over $599, winners can submit winning tickets through the mail or in person at Tennessee Lottery offices. By mail, send a winner claim form, winning lottery ticket, a copy of a government-issued ID and proof of social security number to P.O. Box 290636, Nashville, TN 37229. Prize claims less than $600 do not require a claim form. Please include contact information on prizes claimed by mail in the event we need to contact you.

    To submit in person, sign the back of your ticket, fill out a winner claim form and deliver the form, along with the ticket and government-issued ID and proof of social security number to any of these locations:

    Nashville Headquarters & Claim Center: 26 Century Blvd., Nashville, TN 37214, 615-254-4946 in the (615) and (629) area, 901-466-4946 in the (901) area, 865-512-4946 in the (865) area, 423-939-7529 in the (423) area or 1-877-786-7529 (all other areas in Tennessee). Outside Tennessee, dial 615-254-4946. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes of any amount.

    Knoxville District Office: Cedar Springs Shopping Center, 9298 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922, (865) 251-1900. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes up to $199,999.

    Chattanooga District Office: 2020 Gunbarrel Rd., Suite 106, Chattanooga, TN 37421, (423) 308-3610. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes up to $199,999.

    Memphis District Office: Chiles Plaza, 7424 U.S. Highway 64, Suite 104, Memphis, TN 38133, (901) 322-8520. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes up to $199,999.

    Check previous winning numbers and payouts at https://tnlottery.com/ .

    When are the Tennessee Lottery drawings held?

    • Powerball: 9:59 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
    • Mega Millions: 10:00 p.m. CT Tuesday and Friday.
    • Cash4Life: 9:15 p.m. CT daily.
    • Cash 3, 4: Daily at 9:28 a.m. (Morning) and 12:28 p.m. CT (Midday), except for Sunday. Evening game daily, seven days a week, at 6:28 p.m. CT.
    • Daily Tennessee Jackpot: 9:00 p.m. CT daily.
    • Tennessee Cash: 10:34 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
    • Powerball Double Play: 10:30 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Tennessean editor. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Lottery Cash4Life, Cash 3 Evening results for Oct. 27, 2024

