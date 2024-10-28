Tennessee Lottery Cash4Life, Cash 3 Evening results for Oct. 27, 2024

The Tennessee Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Oct. 27, 2024, results for each game:

Winning Cash4Life numbers from Oct. 27 drawing

01-04-15-29-56, Cash Ball: 03

Winning Cash 3 numbers from Oct. 27 drawing

Evening: 3-7-1, Wild: 9

Winning Cash 4 numbers from Oct. 27 drawing

Evening: 1-4-4-3, Wild: 9

Winning Daily Tennessee Jackpot numbers from Oct. 27 drawing

01-04-30-34-38

Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

All Tennessee Lottery retailers will redeem prizes up to $599.

For prizes over $599, winners can submit winning tickets through the mail or in person at Tennessee Lottery offices. By mail, send a winner claim form, winning lottery ticket, a copy of a government-issued ID and proof of social security number to P.O. Box 290636, Nashville, TN 37229. Prize claims less than $600 do not require a claim form. Please include contact information on prizes claimed by mail in the event we need to contact you.

To submit in person, sign the back of your ticket, fill out a winner claim form and deliver the form, along with the ticket and government-issued ID and proof of social security number to any of these locations:

Nashville Headquarters & Claim Center: 26 Century Blvd., Nashville, TN 37214, 615-254-4946 in the (615) and (629) area, 901-466-4946 in the (901) area, 865-512-4946 in the (865) area, 423-939-7529 in the (423) area or 1-877-786-7529 (all other areas in Tennessee). Outside Tennessee, dial 615-254-4946. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes of any amount.

Knoxville District Office: Cedar Springs Shopping Center, 9298 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922, (865) 251-1900. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes up to $199,999.

Chattanooga District Office: 2020 Gunbarrel Rd., Suite 106, Chattanooga, TN 37421, (423) 308-3610. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes up to $199,999.

Memphis District Office: Chiles Plaza, 7424 U.S. Highway 64, Suite 104, Memphis, TN 38133, (901) 322-8520. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes up to $199,999.

Check previous winning numbers and payouts at https://tnlottery.com/ .

When are the Tennessee Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 9:59 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 10:00 p.m. CT Tuesday and Friday.

Cash4Life: 9:15 p.m. CT daily.

Cash 3, 4: Daily at 9:28 a.m. (Morning) and 12:28 p.m. CT (Midday), except for Sunday. Evening game daily, seven days a week, at 6:28 p.m. CT.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot: 9:00 p.m. CT daily.

Tennessee Cash: 10:34 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Powerball Double Play: 10:30 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

