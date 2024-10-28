How new hemp rules could impact the sale of THCA in Tennessee

The future of the sale of some hemp products in Tennessee has been left hazy, after the Tennessee Department of Agriculture issued new regulations surrounding the sale of the cannabis plant — including popular THCA-based products.

On Sept. 27, the Department of Agriculture introduced new permanent rules for hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoid (HDC) products, as well as for hemp producers and retailers.

Among the changes, are regulations surrounding the retail sale of THCA, or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid products, the most popular products sold in Tennessee, the Tennessean previously reported .

Previously, the only requirement placed on hemp-derived products was to contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. Now, products must also contain less than 0.3% THCA post-decarboxylation, meaning once it's burned.

THCA is known for producing a marijuana "high" similar to traditional delta-9 THC when burned or used in certain edible products like gummies.

Tennessee THCA sales tax income tops $12.5M

The new permanent rules have left some hemp advocates in the state worried. Tennessee Growers Coalition CEO Kelley Hess said the rules will have harmful effects on the current hemp market and consumers.

"It will wipe out the Tennessee hemp industry while leaving customers to out-of-state and black-market sales," Hess told the Tennessean in an email. "The 6% hemp tax that was enacted in July 2023 has generated over $12.5 million, so you know the demand is there and will affect a lot of Tennessee constituents."

State Department of Agriculture officials said, in a statement, that the new rules were "crafted for the operation of regulatory programs for hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoid products."

Agriculture officials added that they altered the rule to comply with state law.

"The Department’s authority for these rules and the allowable limit for THC and required testing method for hemp and hemp-derived products are prescribed by the legislature in state statutes," the agency said. "The permanent rules do not change those laws and the rules that regulate hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including THCA."

The permanent regulations will go into effect on Dec. 26.

Do the new rules follow Tennessee state law?

In 2023, Gov. Bill Lee signed Tennessee's first bill regulating hemp-derived cannabinoids into law . It included limiting their sale to people aged 21 and up, adding a 6% tax on top of regular sales tax and requiring businesses to obtain specific licenses for growing and selling.

The law granted the Tennessee Department of Agriculture until July 2024 to establish formal hemp rules in compliance with federal and state regulations and a process for enforcing them.

A first draft of the final rules was distributed in December 2023. As the TDA was processing public comments on the draft, similarly structured "emergency rules" went into place in June.

The recently finalized rules do not differ much from the draft and emergency rules, according to Tennessee farmers.

How are farmers responding to the new hemp rules?

Spring Hill hemp farmers Emily and Daniel Allen said the permanent rules issued last month should not come as a surprise. The couple runs Allenbrooke Farms about 35 miles south of Nashville, and they said the rules have been consistent since the passage of the 2023 bill regulating hemp-derived cannabinoids in Tennessee."The Tennessee hemp industry has had over an entire year to make changes to business models where needed, and the state gave the industry this time," Allen said.

The problem she sees is that some THCA products that are sold in Tennessee are not necessarily legal to produce here.

"This has caused massive profit loss for state farmers and has not protected the start of the supply chain nor the safety of Tennessee consumers," Allen said.

What is THCA?

THCA is a chemical found within the cannabis plant, which can be used for medicinal purposes. According to WebMD, the cannabinoid is popular because it changes to tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which can be used to get high, when it burns.

"The Department understands that THCA converts to THC through the decarboxylation process (e.g., when subjected to heat through smokable flower etc.), and that this conversion induces for the user the same or similar effects to marijuana," the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

THCA vs. delta-8: What's the difference?

Just like THCA, delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC) is a cannabinoid in the cannabis plant. Although it's not found in large amounts, it's still THC and can still provide the effects of a typical high, said WebMD.

Are delta-8 and delta-10 legal in Tennessee?

Hemp-derived cannabinoids delta-8 and delta-10 remain legal in Tennessee.

"Delta-8 products will continue to be legal so long as the products contain a THC content of 0.3% or less, tested in a manner similarly reliable to post-decarboxylation, and comply with other requirements under the HOC law and the Department's rules," the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

Is marijuana legal in Tennessee?

No, it is illegal to possess or sell marijuana for recreational and nearly all medical reasons in Tennessee . State laws however, allow for the cultivation of hemp containing less than 0.3% THC. Otherwise, penalties start at up to one year in jail and a $250 fine for a first-time offense for possessing up to a half-ounce of marijuana.

Why are some products containing THC legal in Tennessee?

In 2017, the Tennessee legislature enacted HB-1164, modifying Tennessee’s industrial hemp law to allow the production of hemp with 0.3% THC or less. The law requires hemp growers to be licensed by the Department of Agriculture.

The 2018 U.S. Farm Bill created a loophole that allowed the sale of hemp-derived delta-8 THC products in areas where recreational use of cannabis is prohibited, as well as where medicinal marijuana requires medical authorization, reported the Tennessean.

