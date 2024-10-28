Nashville's American Baptist College celebrates 100 years on 'the holy hill'

Regina Prude doesn't take no for an answer.

Her late husband graduated from American Baptist College, a small private school in Nashville built on a hill overlooking the Cumberland River. After he died, Prude moved to Nashville to stay with her daughter. She said she spent the first little while "sitting on the back patio drinking sweet tea." But when she heard that her husband's alma mater had been told "no" when it pushed to be officially designated as a historically Black college, she quickly got to work to change that, researching, creating and submitting documents needed for the process.

In 2013, thanks in large part to Prude's efforts, the university joined the ranks of the nation's historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs. Since then, the status has helped the school secure more funding, support and notoriety.

"I am simply privileged to be an instrument to have helped," Prude said at a luncheon Thursday celebrating the school's 100th year.

That accomplishment, among many others from the school's storied history, were among the highlights shared during the event.

In 1924, the school began through a partnership between the Southern Baptist Convention, which was predominantly white, and the National Baptist Convention, which was predominantly Black. It set out with the goal of empowering Black students to earn certifications to preach, teach and lead their communities. Its leadership and students were also central figures in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s.

The tiny college, home to just 150 students today, has produced its share of notable leaders, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Bernard Lafayette, C.T. Vivian, Julius Scruggs, James Bevel and others who led went on to lead the fight for racial justice.

Forrest Harris, who has served as the college's president since 1999, delivered brief remarks during the luncheon.

"Without the witness and story of American Baptist College, Nashville would not be where it is today," Harris said, going on to say that influence has also touched the nation and the world. "We know that God has built a treasure, a history on the 'holy hill' of American Baptist College."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville's American Baptist College celebrates 100 years on 'the holy hill'