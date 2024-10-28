Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tennessean

    Nashville's American Baptist College celebrates 100 years on 'the holy hill'

    By Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HEYF_0wPAdlt200

    Regina Prude doesn't take no for an answer.

    Her late husband graduated from American Baptist College, a small private school in Nashville built on a hill overlooking the Cumberland River. After he died, Prude moved to Nashville to stay with her daughter. She said she spent the first little while "sitting on the back patio drinking sweet tea." But when she heard that her husband's alma mater had been told "no" when it pushed to be officially designated as a historically Black college, she quickly got to work to change that, researching, creating and submitting documents needed for the process.

    In 2013, thanks in large part to Prude's efforts, the university joined the ranks of the nation's historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs. Since then, the status has helped the school secure more funding, support and notoriety.

    "I am simply privileged to be an instrument to have helped," Prude said at a luncheon Thursday celebrating the school's 100th year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPeVx_0wPAdlt200

    That accomplishment, among many others from the school's storied history, were among the highlights shared during the event.

    From 2019: American Baptist College continues to be a civil rights and thought leader | Opinion

    In 1924, the school began through a partnership between the Southern Baptist Convention, which was predominantly white, and the National Baptist Convention, which was predominantly Black. It set out with the goal of empowering Black students to earn certifications to preach, teach and lead their communities. Its leadership and students were also central figures in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s.

    The tiny college, home to just 150 students today, has produced its share of notable leaders, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Bernard Lafayette, C.T. Vivian, Julius Scruggs, James Bevel and others who led went on to lead the fight for racial justice.

    Forrest Harris, who has served as the college's president since 1999, delivered brief remarks during the luncheon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dG14r_0wPAdlt200

    "Without the witness and story of American Baptist College, Nashville would not be where it is today," Harris said, going on to say that influence has also touched the nation and the world. "We know that God has built a treasure, a history on the 'holy hill' of American Baptist College."

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville's American Baptist College celebrates 100 years on 'the holy hill'

    Related Search

    American Baptist CollegeHistorically black collegesSouthern BaptistCivil Rights movementNational Baptist ConventionCommunity leadership

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    NES settles lawsuits brought by three Black employees alleging racism, discrimination
    The Tennessean2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Country rocker Kasey Tyndall's 'Pulling Weeds' reflects maturation of her life and career
    The Tennessean19 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago
    County Treasurer on Property Tax Blooper: Both Addresses Are Correct
    Alameda Post5 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy