Race to the bottom: Tracking Tennessee Titans' path to No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

DETROIT – Alright. Fine. It's time to talk about it .

The Tennessee Titans are 1-6 after Sunday's brutal 52-14 loss against the Detroit Lions . Because of Cleveland and New England's wins Sunday, the Titans are one of only two NFL teams left with just one win, the Carolina Panthers being the other.

So, fine. Let's talk about it.

There's plenty of time for the Titans to turn things around, but there's also plenty of reason to think the Titans will remain as one of the league's worst teams for the rest of 2024. With that being the case, the Titans are firmly in the mix to earn the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There are, realistically, still about 10 teams realistically in contention to be picking No. 1 overall. As the race to the bottom starts heating up, here are six factors to pay attention to in the Titans' hunt for the best pick in the next NFL draft.

The hunt for the No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft: Naming the contenders

The Titans and Panthers are the front-runners. But eight more teams have just two wins. So let's throw New England, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Cleveland, Miami and both New York teams into the fold. These are the 10 teams we'll call "contenders" right now.

Who has the toughest NFL strength of schedule?

By combined opponents' record, Cleveland has the toughest schedule remaining of the 10 contenders, followed by Carolina, the Giants and then the Titans. Miami and New Orleans have the easiest remaining schedules of the bottom dwellers.

When do these teams play each other?

These 10 teams play each other 15 more combined times. Five of Miami's last 10 games will be against their top-pick competition. Each of these 10 teams have at least two more games against their peers, including the Titans who have three more starting with next Sunday's game hosting New England. Even in a world where there are no upsets the rest of the way, there are so many opportunities for all of these teams to stockpile wins.

Who's got the worst quarterback play?

Losing in the NFL so often comes down to poor quarterback play. That's going to theoretically make the race to the bottom tougher for Miami and Jacksonville for sure. New Orleans, Cleveland and the Jets are wild cards here with quarterbacks either set to come back from injury, taking over for a recently-injured incumbent or having a great track record that isn't matching up with current results. The Patriots are also a tough read since they already have their QB of the future picked out and are trying to develop him. But as far as consistent bad quarterback play goes, the Titans are surely in a tier with the Panthers, Raiders and Giants as top contenders.

How competitive are these losses, really?

There are dozens of ways to judge how competitive NFL games are, but let's lean on one-score games as our metric here. The more games a team plays that were decided by 8 points or fewer, the more games they realistically could've won. That's where you have teams like Cleveland, Jacksonville and the Jets, who've played more than half of their games close and generally haven't been able to close, and where you have teams like Miami, New England and Las Vegas that are already 2-2 in one-score games. The Titans, Giants and Saints, meanwhile, are a combined 1-7 in close games, none playing more than three. And the Panthers have yet to play a one-score game all season. So advantage Panthers here, with the 0-3 Titans and 0-2 Saints close on their heels.

What team's make sense as 'late-season bump' squads

Tennessee, New England, Las Vegas and Carolina all have first-year head coaches still developing their cultures. The other six teams have coaches in Year 3 or beyond, or have already fired a long-tenured coach. It seems a little more likely that a new culture would figure things out midseason than an entrenched one with the exception of Miami, a team which has struggled more because of their quarterback's injury than anything coaching related.

So what's the verdict? Can Titans earn No. 1 pick in NFL draft?

The Panthers have been worse than the Titans have, and have a schedule more conducive to losing than the Titans' remaining schedule. It's going to be tough to overtake Carolina. Don't count out the implosion potentials of the two New York teams either, or the dire situation in a loaded division in Las Vegas. But look at it this way: If the Titans lose to New England this week and if Trevor Lawrence plays up to his potential in either or both of the Titans' games against the Jaguars, the path to a top-two pick is fairly clear.

