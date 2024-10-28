When is Day of the Dead celebrated? Everything to know about Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a day for honoring and remembering those who have died.

The holiday, celebrated annually on Nov. 1 and 2, is a joyful celebration, aimed at celebrating the life of the deceased and keeping them alive through shared memories.

The two-day celebration is filled with bright, colorful decorations, traditional foods and most of all — remembrance. Although the holiday originated in Mexico, it is also celebrated throughout Latin America and in the United States.

Here's everything you need to know about the celebration.

When is Day of the Dead celebrated?

Day of the Dead is a two-day celebration, kicking off in 2024 on Friday, Nov. 1, and lasting throughout Saturday, Nov. 2.

According to the Day of the Dead informational site , the holiday begins at midnight on Nov. 1 by welcoming the spirits of deceased children, a celebration known as Dia de los Angelitos or Day of the Little Angels. The following day, the celebrations honors deceased adults, the day officially known as Dia de los Muertos.

Why is Day of the Dead celebrated? What do Day of the Dead celebrations look like?

Day of the Dead is celebrated to honor those who have died and to keep their memories alive. The holiday serves as a chance to bridge the divide between the living and the dead, welcoming deceased loved ones.

In Mexico, people celebrate by creating ofrendas, or offerings, in their homes, churches or cemeteries. Each ofrenda is unique and can include photographs of the deceased, as well as their favorite foods. Other items on the ofrenda can also include flowers, candles, incense, and pan de muerto, a traditional sweet bread.

Visiting the graves of the departed is also customary. During the visit, loved ones will clean the graves of the deceased, decorate them with flowers and candles and will often bring offerings of food and drink. The visits take place on Nov. 1 for deceased children and Nov. 2 for deceased adults.

Traditions vary from region, however, in many cases, celebrations can last all night with music and dancing.

What is the significance of marigolds on Dia de los Muertos?

Marigolds, with their vivid colors and strong scents, are believed to guide the spirits of the deceased to the ofrendas, according to the Day of the Dead informational site. They are called “flor de muerto” or "flower of the dead," symbolizing the "beauty and fragility of life."

Where is Day of the Dead celebrated?

Although the Day of the Dead originated in Mexico, the holiday is celebrated across Latin America and the world. According to the Day of the Dead informational site, traditions and customs vary by country, however the holiday's central belief system is the same.

What is the history of Dia de los Muertos?

Day of the Dead dates back hundreds of years to pre-colonial Mexico when indigenous groups would honor Mictecacihuatl, the Aztec goddess of death. Following Mexico's colonization by Spain, the tradition was blended with the Roman Catholic observance of All Saints Day.

