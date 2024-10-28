Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tennessean

    When is Day of the Dead celebrated? Everything to know about Dia de los Muertos

    By Diana Leyva, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlSND_0wP7RsU300

    Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a day for honoring and remembering those who have died.

    The holiday, celebrated annually on Nov. 1 and 2, is a joyful celebration, aimed at celebrating the life of the deceased and keeping them alive through shared memories.

    The two-day celebration is filled with bright, colorful decorations, traditional foods and most of all — remembrance. Although the holiday originated in Mexico, it is also celebrated throughout Latin America and in the United States.

    Here's everything you need to know about the celebration.

    When is Day of the Dead celebrated?

    Day of the Dead is a two-day celebration, kicking off in 2024 on Friday, Nov. 1, and lasting throughout Saturday, Nov. 2.

    According to the Day of the Dead informational site , the holiday begins at midnight on Nov. 1 by welcoming the spirits of deceased children, a celebration known as Dia de los Angelitos or Day of the Little Angels. The following day, the celebrations honors deceased adults, the day officially known as Dia de los Muertos.

    Why is Day of the Dead celebrated? What do Day of the Dead celebrations look like?

    Day of the Dead is celebrated to honor those who have died and to keep their memories alive. The holiday serves as a chance to bridge the divide between the living and the dead, welcoming deceased loved ones.

    In Mexico, people celebrate by creating ofrendas, or offerings, in their homes, churches or cemeteries. Each ofrenda is unique and can include photographs of the deceased, as well as their favorite foods. Other items on the ofrenda can also include flowers, candles, incense, and pan de muerto, a traditional sweet bread.

    Visiting the graves of the departed is also customary. During the visit, loved ones will clean the graves of the deceased, decorate them with flowers and candles and will often bring offerings of food and drink. The visits take place on Nov. 1 for deceased children and Nov. 2 for deceased adults.

    Traditions vary from region, however, in many cases, celebrations can last all night with music and dancing.

    What is the significance of marigolds on Dia de los Muertos?

    Marigolds, with their vivid colors and strong scents, are believed to guide the spirits of the deceased to the ofrendas, according to the Day of the Dead informational site. They are called “flor de muerto” or "flower of the dead," symbolizing the "beauty and fragility of life."

    Where is Day of the Dead celebrated?

    Although the Day of the Dead originated in Mexico, the holiday is celebrated across Latin America and the world. According to the Day of the Dead informational site, traditions and customs vary by country, however the holiday's central belief system is the same.

    What is the history of Dia de los Muertos?

    Day of the Dead dates back hundreds of years to pre-colonial Mexico when indigenous groups would honor Mictecacihuatl, the Aztec goddess of death. Following Mexico's colonization by Spain, the tradition was blended with the Roman Catholic observance of All Saints Day.

    Diana Leyva covers trending news and service journalism for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When is Day of the Dead celebrated? Everything to know about Dia de los Muertos

    Related Search

    Dia de los MuertosDay of the deadMexican traditionsCelebrating loved onesCultural celebrationsLatin America

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Cruise Passenger's Cabin Filled with Dozens of Birds on Bahamas Cruise
    J. Souza20 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Watch Iceland's Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir score an 'Olimpico' goal to take lead against USWNT
    The Tennessean2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    100+ Vendors, Delicious Drinks & More: You're Invited To Sip & Stroll in Kingston
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy