    • The Tennessean

    USA TODAY Network Preseason All-SEC basketball team, coach and player of the year

    By Jackson Fuller, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record,

    2 days ago

    Alabama basketball's Mark Sears stands out among a loaded list of individual talent in the SEC.

    A poll of 14 experts who cover the conference for the USA TODAY Sports Network unanimously selected Sears as the league's Preseason Player of the Year. The point guard averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists per game last year while leading the Crimson Tide to its first Final Four appearance in program history. He returns this winter for an encore in his final season of college basketball.

    Auburn's Johni Broome was the only other unanimous first-team selection. He was also named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

    Alabama and Arkansas are tied with two All-SEC selections. Both Razorbacks on this list are transfers, with senior guard Johnell Davis tabbed as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

    The Crimson Tide is the only team with a pair first-team players. There are zero freshmen on the list.

    Here are the preseason All-SEC teams and individual awards as chosen by the USA TODAY Sports Network's SEC coverage team:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4LnW_0wP7PfKG00

    First team

    G Mark Sears*, Alabama

    G Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

    G Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee

    F Johni Broome*, Auburn

    F Grant Nelson, Alabama

    Second Team

    G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

    G Johnell Davis, Arkansas

    G Jaxson Robinson, Kentucky

    F Jonas Aidoo, Arkansas

    F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

    Preseason Coach of the Year

    Nate Oats, Alabama

    Preseason Player of the Year

    Mark Sears*, Alabama

    Preseason Newcomer of the Year

    Johnell Davis, Arkansas

    Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

    Johni Broome, Auburn

    * Unanimous selection

    Poll participants: Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun; Ryan Black, Courier Journal; Anthony Catalina, Austin American-Statesman; Michael DiLullo, Daily Advertiser; Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsen Times; Jackson Fuller, Southwest Times Record; Sam Hutchens, Clarion Ledger; Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman; Lulu Kesin, Greenville News ; Callum McAndrew, Columbia Daily Tribune; Sam Sklar, Clarion Ledger; Emilee Smarr, Tuscaloosa News; Colton Sulley, The Oklahoman; Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald .

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: USA TODAY Network Preseason All-SEC basketball team, coach and player of the year

