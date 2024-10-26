Can Ravenwood go the distance for first TSSAA football title since 2015?

I would drink the Ravenwood-Oakland football game Friday from a straw every morning at 6 a.m. if it were physically possible.

Class 6A No. 2 Ravenwood defeated Oakland 32-31 in overtime thanks to Femi Babalola’s 10-yard TD pass to Ben Hubbard and two-point conversion throw to Patrick Sullivan. The Daily News Journal’s Cecil Joyce recaps the instant classic here .

Ravenwood got down 14-0 early, too. Normally that’s a death wish against Oakland.

Can Ravenwood go the distance and win its first title since 2015 and third in program history? It would be a challenge. The only thing more difficult than beating Oakland once in a season is doing it twice. But Ravenwood coach Will Hester told me a couple weeks ago that this might be the best defense he’s had with the Raptors.

What’s neat about Ravenwood is it has one Power 4 recruit in Auburn commitment Donovan Starr. There are other stars, like MTSU commit Ben Hubbard, and guys who will play college football. But largely it’s a team of just really good high school football players. Those are arguably the most fun teams to watch.

Davidson Academy plays lights out

Here’s something you don’t see every day.

An electrical transformer blew out late in the first half of Davidson Academy’s home game against Goodpasture.

What started as a delay turned into a postponement. Davidson Academy will resume its game Saturday at 1 p.m. with a 20-7 lead.

Coaches read the news

Some coaches swear they don’t read the newspaper. We know better.

Brentwood Academy coach Paul Wade definitely reads. He asked to snap a photo with me after BA’s 24-16 win over Lipscomb Academy on Friday so I could send it to high school sports editor George Robinson. (I picked BA to win, George picked Lipscomb.)

By the way, big week for me in the picks . I gained two games on George after a rough Week 9. It could have been three, but I missed Father Ryan over Christian Brothers (badly). And I heard about it from some Irish fans after.

One more week in the regular season. Let’s finish strong.

