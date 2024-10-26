Open in App
    What channel is NASCAR Homestead qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

    By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3iXf_0wMzbAVJ00

    The NASCAR Cup Series begins the race weekend with practice and qualifying on Saturday ahead of Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

    The morning practice and qualifying sessions ahead of Truck and Xfinity Series races on Saturday will set the lineup of the second race in the Round of 8. Joey Logano locked into the Championship 4 with the win via fuel mileage last weekend at Las Vegas.

    Sunday's 400-mile race will likely involve a lot of strategy, and at least three playoff drivers (Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott) are already resigned to having to win in the round to make the final four after falling in the standings at Las Vegas.

    Here is what you need to know about NASCAR Cup qualifying in Homestead.

    What channel is qualifying on today for the NASCAR Cup race at Homestead?

    Qualifying time: 8:50 a.m. CT Saturday

    TV: NONE (NBC Sports app only) | Radio: SiriusXM and MRN

    Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); NASCAR.com, MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

    Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval) in Homestead-Miami Speedway

    NASCAR Homestead news, stories

    WEEKEND SCHEDULE: NASCAR Homestead full weekend track schedule, TV schedule for the Straight Talk Wireless 400, other races

    LOGANO IN: NASCAR playoff picture: Cup Series points standings after Las Vegas

    FROM LAST WEEK: NASCAR Las Vegas race winners and losers: Joey Logano holds off Christoper Bell

    MUNIZ IN THE TRUCK SERIES: Frankie Muniz, ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ actor, earns full-time NASCAR Truck Series ride

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage .

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is NASCAR Homestead qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

