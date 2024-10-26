The NASCAR Cup Series begins the race weekend with practice and qualifying on Saturday ahead of Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The morning practice and qualifying sessions ahead of Truck and Xfinity Series races on Saturday will set the lineup of the second race in the Round of 8. Joey Logano locked into the Championship 4 with the win via fuel mileage last weekend at Las Vegas.

Sunday's 400-mile race will likely involve a lot of strategy, and at least three playoff drivers (Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott) are already resigned to having to win in the round to make the final four after falling in the standings at Las Vegas.

Here is what you need to know about NASCAR Cup qualifying in Homestead.

Qualifying time: 8:50 a.m. CT Saturday

TV: NONE (NBC Sports app only) | Radio: SiriusXM and MRN

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); NASCAR.com, MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval) in Homestead-Miami Speedway

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is NASCAR Homestead qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info