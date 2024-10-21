Referees from Hendersonville vs. Portland football game suspended after missed call

The Middle Tennessee Football Officials Association handed out one-week suspensions to the on-field officials for Hendersonville's 31-28 win over Portland last Friday.

Caleb Sams threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Riley Jordan to put the Commandos in the lead with 42.6 seconds remaining. In a letter sent to Portland coach Hunter Hicks on Sunday, MTFOA commissioner Junior Ward said that Hendersonville should have been penalized for an illegal shift on the play, and the down should have been replayed.

"It is obvious that the Hendersonville offense did not get completely set before running the play," Ward wrote. "Two receivers to the top of the formation can be seen jogging from the huddle when the ball is snapped."

"This was a significant officiating error that materially adversely impacted the outcome of the game. ... We regret this error and express our sincere apology for the mistake."

The suspended referees will not work any games the week of Oct. 21.

TSSAA assistant director Richard McWhirter, who oversees officials for football, told The Tennessean that while he was informed of the MTFOA's suspension of the officials, the TSSAA had no input on the decision, calling it a "local" matter.

Hendersonville's win had significant implications in Region 7-5A. It allowed the Commandos (6-2, 3-1) to clinch a spot in the TSSAA playoffs for an eighth consecutive season, while greatly damaging Portland's chances of reaching the postseason.

The Panthers (4-4, 1-3) need to beat Hunters Lane (2-6, 0-3) in the final week of the season to stay alive. They'll be eliminated regardless if Henry County (4-4, 2-2) and Springfield (4-4, 2-2) win against Hendersonville and Beech (7-1, 3-0), respectively, in Week 11. In the event of a multi-team tie, Portland holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Henry County but not Springfield.

