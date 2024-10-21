Tennessee high school football statewide rankings: Who are top teams in Week 10 of TSSAA season?

The USA TODAY Sports Network has released its statewide rankings in Week 10 of the 2024 TSSAA football season .

Our Tennessee sports writers from the network will vote each week.

In Division I, each first-place vote receives 10 points, second place receives nine points and that continues to the 10th-place team, which receives one point. First-place votes are listed in parenthesis. In Division II, the first-place team receives five points and is reduced by one point for each additional place. The DII rankings are the top five teams in each class.

Ranking top TSSAA football teams in each classification

Division I

Class 1A

1. McKenzie (9) 90 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Oliver Springs 81 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. Coalfield 70 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

T-4. Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering 56 pts. Record: 6-1. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

T-4. South Pittsburg 56 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. T-6.

6. Whitwell 49 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

7. Union City 37 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 8.

8. Chattanooga Prep 27 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. T-6.

9. Clay County 20 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 9.

10. Gordonsville 7 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Halls.

Class 2A

1. Fairley (8) 88 pts. Record: 7-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Westmoreland (1) 82 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. East Robertson 72 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

4. Huntingdon 61 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. Milan 55 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

6. Riverside 40 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 7.

7. Marion County 39 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 8.

8. Bledsoe County 25 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked Ranked No. 9.

9. East Hickman 22 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 10.

10. Jackson Central-Merry 10 pts. Record: 6-2. Ranked No. 6.

Class 3A

1. Alcoa (9) 90 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Westview 77 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. Covington 76 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

4. Sequatchie County 60 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. East Nashville 56 pts. Record: 7-2. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

6. Johnson County 45 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 6.

7. Dyersburg 31 pts. Record: 5-3. Last week: Ranked No. 7.

8. Unicoi County 24 pts. Record: 6-1. Last week: Ranked No. 8.

9. Meigs County 20 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 9.

10. White House Heritage 8 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Pigeon Forge.

Class 4A

1. Upperman (8) 89 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Pearl-Cohn (1) 81 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

T-3. Anderson County 66 pts. Record: 6-1. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

T-3. Marshall County 66 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. Greeneville 58 pts. Record: 5-2. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

6. Gibbs 44 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 7.

7. Haywood 29 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 6.

8. Dyer County 25 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 8.

9. Loudon 22 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 9.

10. White County 13 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 10.

Class 5A

1. Page (9) 90 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Powell 76 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. Beech 72 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

4. Sevier County 63 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. Munford 58 pts. Record: 8-1. Last week: Ranked No. 6.

6. Southwind 44 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

7. Knoxville West 38 pts. Record: 5-3. Last week: Ranked No. 7.

8. Shelbyville 26 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 8.

9. Nolensville 17 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 9.

10. Lincoln County 7 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Centennial.

Class 6A

1. Oakland (7) 88 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Ravenwood (2) 83 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. Maryville 72 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

4. Collierville 63 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. Houston 51 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

6. Riverdale 46 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 6.

7. Brentwood 37 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 7.

8. Mt. Juliet 28 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 8.

9. Whitehaven 12 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 9.

10. Green Hill 7 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 10.

Dropped out: Clarksville.

Division II

Division II-A

1. Nashville Christian (9) 45 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Jackson Christian 36 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. DCA 25 pts. Record: 7-1. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

4. Columbia Academy 20 pts. Record: 5-3. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. Friendship Christian 9 pts. Record: 5-3. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

Division II-AA

1. Christ Presbyterian Academy (9) 45 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Franklin Road Academy 33 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. Boyd-Buchanan 29 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

4. Battle Ground Academy 11 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. Lausanne 9 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

Division II-AAA

1. Baylor pts. (9) 45 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. McCallie 33 pts. Record: 6-2. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. Ensworth 30 pts. Record: 8-0. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

4. Brentwood Academy 18 pts. Record: 5-3. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. Christian Brothers 9 pts. Record: 5-2. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

Those voting include: Harrison Campbell, The Daily Herald; Austin Chastain, The Jackson Sun; Cecil Joyce, The Daily News Journal; Tom Kreager, The Tennessean; Tyler Palmateer, The Tennessean; George Robinson, The Tennessean; Jacob Shames, The Leaf-Chronicle; Wendell Shepherd, The Commercial Appeal; Chris Van Tuyl, The Commercial Appeal.

