    • The Tennessean

    Postseason hat tricks, volleyball advancers: Vote for the Ponce Law girls athlete of the week

    By George Robinson, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    It's time to vote for the Nashville area Ponce Law girls athlete of the week for Oct. 14-19.

    Here are the 10 candidates for this week's honor.

    Avery Baker, Liberty Creek: The freshman had a pair of goals and one assist as Liberty Creek rolled to a 9-0 win over Cannon County in the Region 3-A tournament semifinal last Tuesday. She added two goals and two assists as Liberty Creek captured the Region 3-A tournament title with a 9-0 win over Smith County last Thursday.

    Lillie Beasley, Riverdale: Beasley finished with a combined 32 kills and 33 digs as Riverdale beat Lebanon, 3-1 (28-26, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22) in the Region 4-AAA semifinal before losing to Blackman, 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-16) in the region title match last Tuesday.

    Olivia Binkley, Sycamore: Binkley recorded a hat trick as Sycamore cruised to a 5-0 win over McNairy Central in the Region 6-AA tournament semifinal last Tuesday.

    Piper Cox, Huntland: Cox had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Culleoka in the Region 5-A semifinal last Tuesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMsXW_0wFOGiGo00

    Lyric Gordon, Hume-Fogg: Gordon added nine kills and four blocks in two matches as Hume-Fogg beat Liberty Creek, 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 26-24, 25-19) but lost to Valor Prep, 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-11) last week.

    Kaylee Martin, Cascade: Martin had two goals as Cascade dropped Richland, 5-0, in the Region 5-A tournament semifinal last Tuesday.

    Eliza McKnight, Brentwood: McKnight had 18 kills against Lawrence County and 23 kills with two blocks against Nolensville as the Lady Bruins captured the Region 5-AAA title, beating both teams last week.

    Lainey Theobals, University School of Nashville: Theobals had two goals as USN beat Grace Christian of Knoxville, 3-1, in the DII-A Middle Region tournament last Tuesday.

    Kate Thomas, Gallatin: The midfielder had a hat trick with three goals for Gallatin as the Green Wave beat Hillsboro, 3-0 in the Region 6-AAA semifinal.

    Reagan Vaughn, Page: Vaughn scored a pair of goals as Page knocked off Hendersonville, 3-1, in the Class AAA sectional on Saturday.

    Vote now before the poll closes at noon on Thursday. Click on the image below to make your choice.

    Get the latest news and insight on High School football recruiting and local high school sports with The Bootleg newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

    Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinsontheleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Postseason hat tricks, volleyball advancers: Vote for the Ponce Law girls athlete of the week

