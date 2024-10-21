Postseason hat tricks, volleyball advancers: Vote for the Ponce Law girls athlete of the week

It's time to vote for the Nashville area Ponce Law girls athlete of the week for Oct. 14-19.

Here are the 10 candidates for this week's honor.

Avery Baker, Liberty Creek: The freshman had a pair of goals and one assist as Liberty Creek rolled to a 9-0 win over Cannon County in the Region 3-A tournament semifinal last Tuesday. She added two goals and two assists as Liberty Creek captured the Region 3-A tournament title with a 9-0 win over Smith County last Thursday.

Lillie Beasley, Riverdale: Beasley finished with a combined 32 kills and 33 digs as Riverdale beat Lebanon, 3-1 (28-26, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22) in the Region 4-AAA semifinal before losing to Blackman, 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-16) in the region title match last Tuesday.

Olivia Binkley, Sycamore: Binkley recorded a hat trick as Sycamore cruised to a 5-0 win over McNairy Central in the Region 6-AA tournament semifinal last Tuesday.

Piper Cox, Huntland: Cox had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Culleoka in the Region 5-A semifinal last Tuesday.

Lyric Gordon, Hume-Fogg: Gordon added nine kills and four blocks in two matches as Hume-Fogg beat Liberty Creek, 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 26-24, 25-19) but lost to Valor Prep, 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-11) last week.

Kaylee Martin, Cascade: Martin had two goals as Cascade dropped Richland, 5-0, in the Region 5-A tournament semifinal last Tuesday.

Eliza McKnight, Brentwood: McKnight had 18 kills against Lawrence County and 23 kills with two blocks against Nolensville as the Lady Bruins captured the Region 5-AAA title, beating both teams last week.

Lainey Theobals, University School of Nashville: Theobals had two goals as USN beat Grace Christian of Knoxville, 3-1, in the DII-A Middle Region tournament last Tuesday.

Kate Thomas, Gallatin: The midfielder had a hat trick with three goals for Gallatin as the Green Wave beat Hillsboro, 3-0 in the Region 6-AAA semifinal.

Reagan Vaughn, Page: Vaughn scored a pair of goals as Page knocked off Hendersonville, 3-1, in the Class AAA sectional on Saturday.

Vote now before the poll closes at noon on Thursday. Click on the image below to make your choice.

