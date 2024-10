300-yard passing nights among Nashville area boys athlete of week for TSSAA football Week 10

There were some great performances during Week 9 of the 2024 TSSAA football season and beyond.

Now, you get your chance to vote on the Nashville area’s best.

Cast your choice in the poll below for who you think should be the Nashville area boys athlete of the week for the week of Oct. 14-18. Voting will close Thursday at noon.

Jackson Stroup, Gallatin: Stroup was 11-of-18 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing one interception, in Gallatin's 48-13 win over Wilson Central.

Riley Jordan, Hendersonville: Jordan caught four passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, which came in the final minute to win Hendersonville the game. He also completed a 61-yard pass.

Hudson Holman, JPII: Holman was 13-of-22 passing for 325 yards and five TDs with no interceptions in a 49-28 win over Rockvale. Each of Holman’s TDs were more than 30 yards, including scores of 63 and 75 yards.

Cam Blivens, Lipscomb Academy: Blivens caught nine passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 47-23 win over Knoxville Catholic.

Corben Reynolds, Loretto: Reynolds caught six passes for 124 yards and a touchdown in Loretto's 28-21 loss to Eagleville.

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian: The nation's No. 1 QB in 2026 was 11-of-16 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles downed Fayetteville, 46-0.

L.J. Funk, Pearl-Cohn: Funk was 5-of-7 passing for 123 yards and three touchdowns as Pearl-Cohn defeated Greenbrier, 62-0.

Caden Pace, Ravenwood: Pace rushed 13 times for 94 yards and a touchdown as Ravenwood defeated Franklin, 28-7.

Jaylan Morgan, Rockvale: The Georgia commitment had 15 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns against JPII. He also completed a 46-yard pass with two interceptions.

Kason Woodson, Springfield: The sophomore quarterback was 10-of-16 for 154 yards and four touchdowns as Springfield blanked Hunters Lane, 35-0.

Mason McElhaney, Summit: McElhaney rushed 15 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 7-of-8 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns as Summit defeated Overton, 48-7.

Keilan Harris, Stewarts Creek: Harris had 10 total tackles, six TFLs, four sacks and a fumble recovery as Stewarts Creek defeated Smyrna, 21-0, for the first time in school history. He also rushed for a 15-yard touchdown.

Xavier Murray, White House Heritage: Murray was 16-of-18 for 379 yards passing and six touchdowns against Stewart County.

