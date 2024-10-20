What channel is the NASCAR Las Vegas race on today? Time, TV schedule for the South Point 400

The NASCAR Cup Series continues the playoffs with the opening race in the Round of 8, the South Point 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway .

Kyle Larson, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano remain in the hunt for the Cup Series title. Logano was helped into the Round of 8 when Alex Bowman was disqualified in post-race inspection last week, erasing Bowman's top-10 finish at the Charlotte Roval and pushing him outside of the top eight.

Larson won at Las Vegas in the March spring race, and a season sweep would lock Larson into the Championship 4.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's race:

NASCAR PLAYOFF PICTURE: Cup Series points standings after Charlotte Roval

Green Flag Time: Approx. 1:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 20

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) in Las Vegas, Nevada

Length: 267 laps, 400.5 miles

Stages: 80 laps, 85 laps, 102 laps

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: PRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available) ; NBC Sports app (subscription required); NASCAR.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The South Point 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Streaming options for the race include the NBC Sports app and FUBO , which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

THE GREAT AMERICAN BOOK : Celebrate a fast-paced history of the Daytona 500 with new book; foreword by Richard Petty

Shop 2025 Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR tickets

All times Central.

Feb. 3: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, LA Coliseum (Winner: Denny Hamlin) Non-points

Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, LA Coliseum (Winner: Denny Hamlin) Non-points Feb. 15: Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway (Winners: Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell) Non-points

Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway (Winners: Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell) Non-points Feb. 19: Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: William Byron)

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: William Byron) Feb. 25: Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Daniel Suarez)

Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Daniel Suarez) March 3: Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson)

Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson) March 10: Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway (Winner: Christopher Bell)

Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway (Winner: Christopher Bell) March 17: Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway (Winner: Denny Hamlin)

Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway (Winner: Denny Hamlin) March 24: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas (Winner: William Byron)

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas (Winner: William Byron) March 31: Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway (Winner: Denny Hamlin)

Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway (Winner: Denny Hamlin) April 7: Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway (Winner: William Byron)

Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway (Winner: William Byron) April 14: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway (Winner: Chase Elliott)

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway (Winner: Chase Elliott) April 21: Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway (Winner: Tyler Reddick)

Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway (Winner: Tyler Reddick) April 28: Wurth 400, Dover Motor Speedway (Winner: Denny Hamlin)

Wurth 400, Dover Motor Speedway (Winner: Denny Hamlin) May 5: AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson)

AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson) May 12: Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway (Winner: Brad Keselowski)

Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway (Winner: Brad Keselowski) May 19: NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway (Winner: Ty Gibbs) Non-points

NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway (Winner: Ty Gibbs) Non-points May 19: NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway (Winner: Joey Logano) Non-points

NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway (Winner: Joey Logano) Non-points May 26: Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway (Winner: Christopher Bell)

Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway (Winner: Christopher Bell) June 2: Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway (Winner: Austin Cindric)

Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway (Winner: Austin Cindric) June 9: Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway (Winner: Kyle Larson)

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway (Winner: Kyle Larson) June 16: Iowa Corn 350, Iowa Speedway (Winner: Ryan Blaney)

Iowa Corn 350, Iowa Speedway (Winner: Ryan Blaney) June 23: USA TODAY 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Winner: Christopher Bell)

USA TODAY 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Winner: Christopher Bell) June 30: Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway (Winner: Joey Logano)

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway (Winner: Joey Logano) July 7: Grant Park 165, Chicago street course (Winner: Alex Bowman)

Grant Park 165, Chicago street course (Winner: Alex Bowman) July 14: The Great American Getaway 400, Pocono Raceway (Winner: Ryan Blaney)

The Great American Getaway 400, Pocono Raceway (Winner: Ryan Blaney) July 21: Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson)

Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson) Aug. 11: Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway (Winner: Austin Dillon)

Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway (Winner: Austin Dillon) Aug. 18/19: FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway (Winner: Tyler Reddick)

FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway (Winner: Tyler Reddick) Aug. 24: Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: Harrison Burton)

Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: Harrison Burton) Sept. 1: Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway (Winner: Chase Briscoe)

Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway (Winner: Chase Briscoe) Sept. 8: Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Joey Logano)

Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Joey Logano) Sept. 15: Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International (Winner: Chris Buescher)

Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International (Winner: Chris Buescher) Sept. 21: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson)

Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson) Sept. 29: Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway (Winner: Ross Chastain)

Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway (Winner: Ross Chastain) Oct. 6: YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway (Winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.)

YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway (Winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) Oct. 13: Bank of America Roval 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (Winner: Kyle Larson)

Bank of America Roval 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (Winner: Kyle Larson) Oct. 20: South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 8 Oct. 27: Untitled race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (1:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Untitled race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (1:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 8 Nov. 3: Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway (1 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway (1 p.m., NBC) Round of 8 Nov. 10: NASCAR Cup Series Championship race, Phoenix Raceway (2 p.m., NBC)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is the NASCAR Las Vegas race on today? Time, TV schedule for the South Point 400