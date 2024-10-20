What channel is Titans vs Bills on today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game

The Tennessee Titans go on the road as heavy underdogs to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Tennessee (1-4) is coming off of a home loss to Joe Flacco and the Indianapolis Colts last week, a concerning outcome given the next two weeks at the Bills and Lions. Among other injury concerns, Will Levis is questionable for Sunday's game with his linger shoulder issue. Mason Rudolph is expected to start on Sunday, per multiple reports.
Buffalo (4-2) won at the New York Jets on Monday Night Football to move to 4-2 and hold a comfortable lead in the AFC East through six weeks. Josh Allen is playing well, and the Bills offense adds Amari Cooper after the former 1,000-yard receiver was acquired via trade from Cleveland.
Here's how to watch the Titans game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:
- Date and time: Noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV channel: CBS (NewsChannel 5 in Nashville)
- Stream: NFL+ and FUBO
Andrew Catalon, Jason McCourty and Tiki Barber will call the game on CBS, with AJ Ross reporting from the sideline.
Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.
Titans beat reporter Nick Suss' prediction: Buffalo Bills 20, Tennessee Titans 13
Until the Titans' offense proves it's a threat, it's hard to think the results are going to look any different. The Bills are really good at home. Allen is a different caliber of quarterback than the Titans have dealt with all year. And it's just hard to foresee this team traveling to Buffalo and pulling off the upset when the Bills have played pretty well in close games and the Titans simply haven't.
Odds according to BetMGM on Saturday, Oct. 19
- ODDS: Bills by 9.5
- O/U: 41 points
- MONEY LINE: Bills -500, Titans +375
All times Central
Regular season
- Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chicago Bears, L 24-17
- Week 2 (Sept. 15): New York Jets, L 24-17
- Week 3 (Sept. 22): Green Bay Packers, L 30-14
- Week 4 (Sept. 30): at Miami Dolphins, W 31-12
- Week 5: OPEN DATE
- Week 6 (Oct. 13): Indianapolis Colts, L 20-17
- Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS
- Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Detroit Lions, Noon on FOX
- Week 9 (Nov. 3): New England Patriots, Noon on FOX
- Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX
- Week 11 (Nov. 17): Minnesota Vikings, Noon on CBS
- Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS
- Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Washington Commanders, Noon on FOX
- Week 14 (Dec. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS
- Week 15 (Dec. 15): Cincinnati Bengals, Noon on FOX
- Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS
- Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS
- Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): Houston Texans, TBD
Record: 1-4
All times Central
Regular season
- Week 1 (Sept. 8): Arizona Cardinals, W 34-28
- Week 2 (Sept. 12): at Miami Dolphins, W 31-10
- Week 3 (Sept. 23): Jacksonville Jaguars, W 47-10
- Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Baltimore Ravens, L 35-10
- Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Houston Texans, L 23-20
- Week 6 (Oct. 14): at New York Jets, W 23-20
- Week 7 (Oct. 20): Tennessee Titans , Noon on CBS
- Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Seattle Seahawks, 3:05 p.m. on FOX
- Week 9 (Nov. 3): Miami Dolphins, Noon on CBS
- Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS
- Week 11 (Nov. 17): Kansas City Chiefs, 3:25 p.m. on CBS
- Week 12 (Nov. 24): OPEN DATE
- Week 13 (Dec. 1): San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC
- Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m. on FOX
- Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Detroit Lions, 3:25 p.m. on CBS
- Week 16 (Dec. 22): New England Patriots, Noon on CBS
- Week 17 (Dec. 29): New York Jets, Noon on CBS
- Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at New England Patriots, TBD
Record: 4-2
