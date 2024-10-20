What channel is Titans vs Bills on today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game

The Tennessee Titans go on the road as heavy underdogs to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Tennessee (1-4) is coming off of a home loss to Joe Flacco and the Indianapolis Colts last week, a concerning outcome given the next two weeks at the Bills and Lions. Among other injury concerns, Will Levis is questionable for Sunday's game with his linger shoulder issue. Mason Rudolph is expected to start on Sunday, per multiple reports.

Buffalo (4-2) won at the New York Jets on Monday Night Football to move to 4-2 and hold a comfortable lead in the AFC East through six weeks. Josh Allen is playing well, and the Bills offense adds Amari Cooper after the former 1,000-yard receiver was acquired via trade from Cleveland.

Here's how to watch the Titans game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

Date and time: Noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 20

Noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV channel: CBS (NewsChannel 5 in Nashville)

CBS (NewsChannel 5 in Nashville) Stream: NFL+ and FUBO

Andrew Catalon, Jason McCourty and Tiki Barber will call the game on CBS, with AJ Ross reporting from the sideline.

Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Titans beat reporter Nick Suss' prediction: Buffalo Bills 20, Tennessee Titans 13

Until the Titans' offense proves it's a threat, it's hard to think the results are going to look any different. The Bills are really good at home. Allen is a different caliber of quarterback than the Titans have dealt with all year. And it's just hard to foresee this team traveling to Buffalo and pulling off the upset when the Bills have played pretty well in close games and the Titans simply haven't.

Odds according to BetMGM on Saturday, Oct. 19

ODDS: Bills by 9.5

Bills by 9.5 O/U: 41 points

41 points MONEY LINE: Bills -500, Titans +375

All times Central

Regular season

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chicago Bears, L 24-17

at Chicago Bears, L 24-17 Week 2 (Sept. 15): New York Jets, L 24-17

New York Jets, L 24-17 Week 3 (Sept. 22): Green Bay Packers, L 30-14

Green Bay Packers, L 30-14 Week 4 (Sept. 30): at Miami Dolphins, W 31-12

at Miami Dolphins, W 31-12 Week 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Week 6 (Oct. 13): Indianapolis Colts, L 20-17

Indianapolis Colts, L 20-17 Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS

at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Detroit Lions, Noon on FOX

at Detroit Lions, Noon on FOX Week 9 (Nov. 3): New England Patriots, Noon on FOX

New England Patriots, Noon on FOX Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX

at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX Week 11 (Nov. 17): Minnesota Vikings, Noon on CBS

Minnesota Vikings, Noon on CBS Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS

at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Washington Commanders, Noon on FOX

at Washington Commanders, Noon on FOX Week 14 (Dec. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS Week 15 (Dec. 15): Cincinnati Bengals, Noon on FOX

Cincinnati Bengals, Noon on FOX Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS

at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS

at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): Houston Texans, TBD

Record: 1-4

All times Central

Regular season

Week 1 (Sept. 8): Arizona Cardinals, W 34-28

Arizona Cardinals, W 34-28 Week 2 (Sept. 12): at Miami Dolphins, W 31-10

at Miami Dolphins, W 31-10 Week 3 (Sept. 23): Jacksonville Jaguars, W 47-10

Jacksonville Jaguars, W 47-10 Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Baltimore Ravens, L 35-10

at Baltimore Ravens, L 35-10 Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Houston Texans, L 23-20

at Houston Texans, L 23-20 Week 6 (Oct. 14): at New York Jets, W 23-20

at New York Jets, W 23-20 Week 7 (Oct. 20): Tennessee Titans , Noon on CBS

Tennessee Titans , Noon on CBS Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Seattle Seahawks, 3:05 p.m. on FOX

at Seattle Seahawks, 3:05 p.m. on FOX Week 9 (Nov. 3): Miami Dolphins, Noon on CBS

Miami Dolphins, Noon on CBS Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS

at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS Week 11 (Nov. 17): Kansas City Chiefs, 3:25 p.m. on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs, 3:25 p.m. on CBS Week 12 (Nov. 24): OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Week 13 (Dec. 1): San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC

San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m. on FOX

at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m. on FOX Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Detroit Lions, 3:25 p.m. on CBS

at Detroit Lions, 3:25 p.m. on CBS Week 16 (Dec. 22): New England Patriots, Noon on CBS

New England Patriots, Noon on CBS Week 17 (Dec. 29): New York Jets, Noon on CBS

New York Jets, Noon on CBS Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at New England Patriots, TBD

Record: 4-2

