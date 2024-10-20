Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tennessean

    What channel is Titans vs Bills on today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game

    By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUcKA_0wEPBzDA00

    The Tennessee Titans go on the road as heavy underdogs to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

    Tennessee (1-4) is coming off of a home loss to Joe Flacco and the Indianapolis Colts last week, a concerning outcome given the next two weeks at the Bills and Lions. Among other injury concerns, Will Levis is questionable for Sunday's game with his linger shoulder issue. Mason Rudolph is expected to start on Sunday, per multiple reports.

    Buffalo (4-2) won at the New York Jets on Monday Night Football to move to 4-2 and hold a comfortable lead in the AFC East through six weeks. Josh Allen is playing well, and the Bills offense adds Amari Cooper after the former 1,000-yard receiver was acquired via trade from Cleveland.

    Here's how to watch the Titans game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Titans vs. Colts live on Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Titans vs Bills game on today? Time, TV schedule

    • Date and time: Noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 20
    • TV channel: CBS (NewsChannel 5 in Nashville)
    • Stream: NFL+ and FUBO

    Andrew Catalon, Jason McCourty and Tiki Barber will call the game on CBS, with AJ Ross reporting from the sideline.

    Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Titans vs. Bills predictions, picks, odds

    Titans beat reporter Nick Suss' prediction: Buffalo Bills 20, Tennessee Titans 13

    Until the Titans' offense proves it's a threat, it's hard to think the results are going to look any different. The Bills are really good at home. Allen is a different caliber of quarterback than the Titans have dealt with all year. And it's just hard to foresee this team traveling to Buffalo and pulling off the upset when the Bills have played pretty well in close games and the Titans simply haven't.

    Odds according to BetMGM on Saturday, Oct. 19

    • ODDS: Bills by 9.5
    • O/U: 41 points
    • MONEY LINE: Bills -500, Titans +375

    Tennessee Titans 2024 schedule

    All times Central

    Regular season

    • Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chicago Bears, L 24-17
    • Week 2 (Sept. 15): New York Jets, L 24-17
    • Week 3 (Sept. 22): Green Bay Packers, L 30-14
    • Week 4 (Sept. 30): at Miami Dolphins, W 31-12
    • Week 5: OPEN DATE
    • Week 6 (Oct. 13): Indianapolis Colts, L 20-17
    • Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS
    • Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Detroit Lions, Noon on FOX
    • Week 9 (Nov. 3): New England Patriots, Noon on FOX
    • Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX
    • Week 11 (Nov. 17): Minnesota Vikings, Noon on CBS
    • Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS
    • Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Washington Commanders, Noon on FOX
    • Week 14 (Dec. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS
    • Week 15 (Dec. 15): Cincinnati Bengals, Noon on FOX
    • Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS
    • Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS
    • Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): Houston Texans, TBD

    Record: 1-4

    Buffalo Bills 2024 schedule

    All times Central

    Regular season

    • Week 1 (Sept. 8): Arizona Cardinals, W 34-28
    • Week 2 (Sept. 12): at Miami Dolphins, W 31-10
    • Week 3 (Sept. 23): Jacksonville Jaguars, W 47-10
    • Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Baltimore Ravens, L 35-10
    • Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Houston Texans, L 23-20
    • Week 6 (Oct. 14): at New York Jets, W 23-20
    • Week 7 (Oct. 20): Tennessee Titans , Noon on CBS
    • Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Seattle Seahawks, 3:05 p.m. on FOX
    • Week 9 (Nov. 3): Miami Dolphins, Noon on CBS
    • Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS
    • Week 11 (Nov. 17): Kansas City Chiefs, 3:25 p.m. on CBS
    • Week 12 (Nov. 24): OPEN DATE
    • Week 13 (Dec. 1): San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC
    • Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m. on FOX
    • Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Detroit Lions, 3:25 p.m. on CBS
    • Week 16 (Dec. 22): New England Patriots, Noon on CBS
    • Week 17 (Dec. 29): New York Jets, Noon on CBS
    • Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at New England Patriots, TBD

    Record: 4-2

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is Titans vs Bills on today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Patriots? Jaguars? Ranking how many winnable games are left on Tennessee Titans' schedule
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    What channel is the NASCAR Las Vegas race on today? Time, TV schedule for the South Point 400
    The Tennessean2 days ago
    NASCAR playoff picture: Cup Series points standings after Las Vegas
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA22 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Tyler Reddick flips at NASCAR Las Vegas race, damages Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Zachary L'Heureux expected to debut vs Bruins as Predators seek answers for 0-5 start
    The Tennessean19 hours ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    In Memory of Actress/Comedian Patti Deutsch: Seven Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Second debate, Tupperware, hurricane, casting election doubt
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy