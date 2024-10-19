NASCAR playoff picks, roundtable: Lawsuits, disqualifications and Championship 4 predictions

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue with the first race in the Round of 8 on Sunday at Las Vegas .

A newsy summer has continued into the fall with the recent 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports lawsuit against NASCAR regarding new charter agreements and revenue sharing, Alex Bowman's disqualification at Charlotte and a muddied Cup Series title picture.

Kyle Larson is up to six wins this season, but is he destined for the Championship 4 and a second Cup title? What has surprised our writers about the first six playoff races?

Our latest NASCAR roundtable begins below:

NASCAR playoff picks, roundtable: Lawsuits, disqualifications and the Championship 4 predictions

Mike Organ, reporter: The two teams face an uphill battle since the charters are contractually binding with expiration dates that can be revoked by NASCAR. At the same time, I’m sure the teams are confident they can win in court because so much is at stake if they don’t. I look forward to NASCAR’s response.

Nick Gray, trending reporter: NASCAR is in a tough spot, because I don't know how they can settle this suit and placate FRM and 23XI while also materially impacting the agreements they've already made with the other race teams in 2025. At some point, the value of taking Michael Jordan's race team to court will not be worth the money or PR trouble, but that might not happen until winter.

Tom Kreager, Tennessean sports director: I think this will end up being much ado about nothing. Both race teams will eventually cave and sign. NASCAR created this sport. I think at the end of the day it’s going to be determined that they call the shots and race teams will need to conform.

Organ: Initially, I was surprised to see half the field advancing to the round of eight to be Hendrick cars. Then Alex Bowman was disqualified in the post-race inspection at Charlotte. I was also surprised Chase Briscoe failed to advance, but he had too many issues at Charlotte to overcome.

Gray: Bowman's DQ was shocking, as we'll discuss in the next question. But I'm most surprised that the non-Kyle Larson playoff drivers aren't winning races in the playoffs. I expect that to change at Las Vegas, but I also thought the same thing last round at Kansas.

Kreager: Denny Hamlin has been non-existent. He’s been an absolute non-factor so far in the playoffs and in playoff races.

Organ: It certainly changed the playoff picture for the remaining rounds because Bowman would have been a force. The fact that Bowman’s team did not appeal shows that it was just a boneheaded oversight that should not have been made at this critical point in the season.

Gray: I was stunned. In 2024, a NASCAR race car being underweight postrace, given all the scrutiny? I feel awful for Bowman, who would have had a better-than-fair shot to make the Championship 4 given the schedule. But it opens the door for Joey Logano, who performs best when it is necessary even if his season has been uneven at best.

Kreager: Hendrick Motorsports didn’t appeal so I’m going to assume they knew they got caught, intentional or not.

Organ: We certainly sustained interest with our picks and I like where each of the four drivers are heading down the stretch. Tyler Reddick, who is currently third in the playoff point standings, could throw a wrench into our picks but I don’t think we have to worry about Chase Elliott.

Gray: Tyler Reddick and William Byron are the ones to watch in this round. Larson, Blaney and Bell appear to be running well enough to advance, though you never know. But Hamlin and the No. 11 JGR team are vulnerable. Hamlin can't only rely on a good run at Martinsville to push him through to Phoenix. As of now, I'll switch Hamlin out for Byron.

Kreager: I picked Christopher Bell to win the championship. I still wouldn’t be surprised if Kyle Larson wins the title. I am just in utter shock what Denny Hamlin has done in recent weeks. If he doesn’t have a strong showing this week, I just don’t see him making the Championship 4. I think this is an important race.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR playoff picks, roundtable: Lawsuits, disqualifications and Championship 4 predictions