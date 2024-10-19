What channel is Vanderbilt football vs Ball State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Vanderbilt football steps out of SEC play to face Ball State on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

The Commodores won at Kentucky last weekend and now have won two SEC games in a row.

Ball State earned its first MAC win of the season last week against Kent State.

Here's how to watch the Vanderbilt football vs. Ball State game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: None

None Live stream: ESPN+ (sign up here) and SEC Network+

Vanderbilt football vs. Ball State will broadcast nationally via streaming on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ , which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service, in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 6 p.m. CT

The Vanderbilt football vs. Ball State game starts at 6 p.m. CT Saturday from Kroger Field in Lexington.

Tennessean reporter Aria Gerson's prediction: Vanderbilt 24, Ball State 3

Vanderbilt may well keep this one low-scoring due to its slow pace of play. Even if the score is unassuming, this has the feel of a game the Commodores will quietly dominate.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

Odds: Vanderbilt -25.5

Vanderbilt -25.5 O/U: 57.5 points

57.5 points Money line: Vanderbilt -3000, Ball State +1300

Aug. 31: Virginia Tech, W 34-27 OT

Virginia Tech, W 34-27 OT Sept. 7: Alcorn State, W 55-0

Alcorn State, W 55-0 Sept. 14: at Georgia State, L 36-32

at Georgia State, L 36-32 Sept. 21: at Missouri, L 30-27 2OT

at Missouri, L 30-27 2OT Sept. 28: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 5: Alabama, W 40-35

Alabama, W 40-35 Oct. 12: at Kentucky, W

at Kentucky, W Oct. 19: Ball State, 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

Ball State, 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ Oct. 26: Texas, TBD

Texas, TBD Nov. 2: at Auburn, 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. on TBD

at Auburn, 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. on TBD Nov. 9: South Carolina, TBD

South Carolina, TBD Nov. 16: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 23: at LSU, TBD

at LSU, TBD Nov. 30: Tennessee, TBD

Tennessee, TBD Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

Record: 4-2 (2-1 SEC)

Ball State football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: OEPN DATE

OEPN DATE Sept. 7: Missouri State, W 42-34

Missouri State, W 42-34 Sept. 14: at Miami (FL), L 62-0

at Miami (FL), L 62-0 Sept. 21: at Central Michigan, L 37-34

at Central Michigan, L 37-34 Sept. 28: at James Madison, L 63-7

at James Madison, L 63-7 Oct. 5: Western Michigan, L 45-42

Western Michigan, L 45-42 Oct. 12: at Kent State, W 37-35

at Kent State, W 37-35 Oct. 19: at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ Oct. 26: Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ Nov. 2: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 5: Miami (OH), TBD

Miami (OH), TBD Nov. 12: at Buffalo, TBD

at Buffalo, TBD Nov. 23: Bowling Green, TBD

Bowling Green, TBD Nov. 29: at Ohio, TBD

at Ohio, TBD Dec. 7: MAC Championship Game, TBD

Record: 2-4 (1-2 MAC)

