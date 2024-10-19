Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tennessean

    What channel is Vanderbilt football vs Ball State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwRy4_0wDQBQVr00

    Vanderbilt football steps out of SEC play to face Ball State on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

    The Commodores won at Kentucky last weekend and now have won two SEC games in a row.

    Ball State earned its first MAC win of the season last week against Kent State.

    Here's how to watch the Vanderbilt football vs. Ball State game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    ORDER NOW: How to order a commemorative copy of Vanderbilt football win over No. 1 Alabama

    Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ball State live on Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Vanderbilt football vs. Ball State on today?

    Vanderbilt football vs. Ball State will broadcast nationally via streaming on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ , which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service, in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season.

    WHOOPS: Vanderbilt football, Diego Pavia made a mess of our 2024 predictions. What we're thinking now

    Vanderbilt football vs. Ball State time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: 6 p.m. CT

    The Vanderbilt football vs. Ball State game starts at 6 p.m. CT Saturday from Kroger Field in Lexington.

    Vanderbilt football vs. Ball State predictions, picks, odds

    Tennessean reporter Aria Gerson's prediction: Vanderbilt 24, Ball State 3

    Vanderbilt may well keep this one low-scoring due to its slow pace of play. Even if the score is unassuming, this has the feel of a game the Commodores will quietly dominate.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

    • Odds: Vanderbilt -25.5
    • O/U: 57.5 points
    • Money line: Vanderbilt -3000, Ball State +1300

    Vanderbilt football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Virginia Tech, W 34-27 OT
    • Sept. 7: Alcorn State, W 55-0
    • Sept. 14: at Georgia State, L 36-32
    • Sept. 21: at Missouri, L 30-27 2OT
    • Sept. 28: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 5: Alabama, W 40-35
    • Oct. 12: at Kentucky, W
    • Oct. 19: Ball State, 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+
    • Oct. 26: Texas, TBD
    • Nov. 2: at Auburn, 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. on TBD
    • Nov. 9: South Carolina, TBD
    • Nov. 16: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 23: at LSU, TBD
    • Nov. 30: Tennessee, TBD
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 4-2 (2-1 SEC)

    Ball State football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: OEPN DATE
    • Sept. 7: Missouri State, W 42-34
    • Sept. 14: at Miami (FL), L 62-0
    • Sept. 21: at Central Michigan, L 37-34
    • Sept. 28: at James Madison, L 63-7
    • Oct. 5: Western Michigan, L 45-42
    • Oct. 12: at Kent State, W 37-35
    • Oct. 19: at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+
    • Oct. 26: Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
    • Nov. 2: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 5: Miami (OH), TBD
    • Nov. 12: at Buffalo, TBD
    • Nov. 23: Bowling Green, TBD
    • Nov. 29: at Ohio, TBD
    • Dec. 7: MAC Championship Game, TBD

    Record: 2-4 (1-2 MAC)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is Vanderbilt football vs Ball State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Tyler Reddick flips at NASCAR Las Vegas race, damages Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    What channel is the NASCAR Las Vegas race on today? Time, TV schedule for the South Point 400
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    A ‘referendum’ on Derrick Van Orden: House race highlights intense politicization of western Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Watch9 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Women in Manufacturing: Miss Kentucky contestant uses platform to encourage youth to enter trades
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins sits 4th quarter in Bills loss with 'a little soreness'
    The Tennessean23 hours ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post20 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy