Texan Drake Milligan's renown grows thanks to his neo-traditional country sound

Drake Milligan is a Texas country artist a decade past achieving teenage Nashville acclaim.

Thus, maturity and renown could arrive simultaneously for the performer headlining Friday at Music City's Basement East.

Eight months ago, he released his EP "Jukebox Songs." This followed headlining Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's honky-tonk on New Year's Eve 2023.

The year has also seen him join Clint Black onstage at the Stagecoach Festival and open for Cody Johnson on his "Leather" album tour.

Milligan's growing self-confidence shines on new EP

While in conversation with The Tennessean on a late summer afternoon, he's at ease in acknowledging that he's still firmly on the path of artistic self-discovery. His is a unique career so far. It's arguable that before the genre's mainstream resurgence few "rising stars" were as visible as him.

Between 2017 and 2022, he arrived in Nashville portraying Elvis Presley on CMT's "Sun Records," had runs on both "American Idol" and "America's Got Talent," plus work with Country Music Hall of Famers James Burton and Vince Gill and hitmaking producers Tony Brown and Desmond Child .

Amid that surge and an album and two EPs worth of material, he has matured from being old enough to drive and drink to gaining life perspectives that could enable him to navigate his career toward sustainable stardom.

He speaks about trying to find "his own kind of sound" after spending a decade often being expected to emulate artists like Presley and George Strait.

Songwriting from his perspective has led him to tunes like his latest EP's "What I Couldn't Forget," while growing more assertive in his ear and confident in his art as a stylist led him to work from writers like Jessi Alexander ("Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" for Luke Combs), Brice Long ("Heartache on the Dance Floor" for Jon Pardi) and Ben Stennis ("Into the Neon" for Randall King).

"It's gratifying to have the confidence to sit down with a guitar and know who I am (as an artist and person) enough to make them my own," Milligan say.

Making 'Jukebox Songs'

He describes himself as a neo-traditional country artist, which in 2024, places him in a class with artists like Zach Top, whose vibe and feel bear incredible similarity to that of Alan Jackson's 35 years ago.

Dial into "Jukebox Songs and Barstool Beers" on Milligan's latest EP to get the best sense of how he defines his own work as this revival in country's mainstream grows.

"Moving forward, I'm trying to make songs fit for a jukebox," he says.

"Jukebox Songs and Barstool Beers" includes the following lyrics:

That old jukebox in the corner's never wrong / It knows every single leaving, cheating, hurting, drinking song / If you can't find you something warm to hold / Then you can find you something ice-cold.

One look at digital jukebox company TouchTunes' October Catalog Chart of hits shows songs inspiring Milligan's work, including '90s-era classics from Oklahomans and Texans like Garth Brooks' "Friends In Low Places," Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon, Toby Keith's "I Love This Bar" and Steve Earle's "Copperhead Road," are still quite popular.

Couple that with what Milligan has retained from spending a solid chunk of his first decade of mainstream country work becoming intimately acquainted with the catalogs of artists like Elvis, Roy Orbison, Jerry Reed and Hank Williams.

Instead of embodying country's timeless aesthetic, he's now more actively defining how a thread peeking through into the genre's mainstream can entrench itself and not get lost in its evolution.

Developing a timeless-sounding neo-traditional country evolution

"Fans still love to sing along to songs like these," says Milligan about how his new material invites sing-along crowds of thousands at dance halls and arenas worldwide.

Ask him about the musicians playing on the record and, notably, creators responsible for four decades of country sing-along anthems, like "Neon Moon" steel player and Musicians Hall of Famer Bruce Bouton appear on Milligan's latest.

Intriguingly, he notes that years of playing around iconoclastic Nashville creators responsible for instantaneous evolutions of country's mainstream industry have finally sunk deep into his own artistic intentions. He's now growing comfortable with taking stabs at cultivating his own "subconscious nostalgia" that develops into a real-time growth of his industry success.

Milligan is now at the inflection point of becoming more comfortable with learning to redefine and modernize traditions. He is working with artist-turned-producer Trent Wilmon, whom Cody Johnson achieved the same artistic evolution with while working on songs with Reba McEntire and Willie Nelson a half-decade ago.

Alongside Wilmon's influence, similarly minded modern traditionalists, including award-winning fiddle player Jenee Fleenor, are in the room with him now, listening and watching for how to combine elements to create the broadest-appealing version of a timeless, seamless neo-traditional sound.

'The more comfortable I get, the more good stuff comes out'

Comfort as a songwriter and vocalist working with a hand-chosen crew of specifically attuned creators has found Milligan at stardom's precipice.

Alongside Canadian country duo the Reklaws, he achieved a 2023 No. 1 hit north of the border with "Honky Tonkin' About." In March, he debuted at London's O2 Arena mainstage at the C2C festival and returned for summer shows in rooms roughly the size of Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl for high-energy two-hour sets.

"The more comfortable I get, the more good stuff comes out" Milligan says. "Consistently surrounding myself with great love songs, songs for the radio, timeless Texas-style songs and some stuff that paints the edge of the mainstream — and making great albums with them that my fans can enjoy — that's the next goal for my career.

"I'm finding and writing all the songs that feel like they should've already existed."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Texan Drake Milligan's renown grows thanks to his neo-traditional country sound